MS Dhoni redeems himself after failed DRS with lightning-fast stumping to dismiss Phil Salt: ‘You’re outta here, son'

MS Dhoni’s lightning-fast hands struck again on Friday, and this time, the Chennai Super Kings legend pulled off a stumping that might just be even better than his last. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dhoni showed why he’s still a master behind the stumps, reacting in the blink of an eye to send opener Phil Salt packing. MS Dhoni's brilliant work behind the stumps helped dismiss Phil Salt(IPL)

Noor Ahmad’s sharp googly spun away from Salt, who attempted to drive through the off-side but was left completely beaten. For a fraction of a second, his back foot lifted – just long enough for Dhoni to whip off the bails with surgical precision.

The 43-year-old wicketkeeping maestro has a knack for turning half-chances into dismissals, and this was yet another example of his razor-sharp reflexes. Barely a few days ago, Dhoni had pulled out a lightning-fast stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav off the same bowler, and on Friday, the CSK legend once again proved why he remains the gold standard for wicketkeepers, regardless of age.

Watch the dismissal here:

In the commentary, even Danny Morrison was in awe of Dhoni's stumping, as he reacted strongly to the dismissal. In the replay of the stumping dismissal, it was revealed that Dhoni was unsure of whether Salt was out, gesturing to Noor Ahmad that it was a 50-50 chance. Morrison remarked, “I think it's a signal that see you later, Salty. You're out of here, son. You're not quick enough!”

Salt had been batting aggressively until before his dismissal, racing to 32 off just 15 deliveries in the Powerplay. However, the English batter never stood a chance once his balance wavered momentarily after missing the delivery from Noor Ahmad.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad had won the toss and opted to bowl in Chennai; both teams began their IPL 2025 campaign with a victory. While the RCB defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets in the season opener, CSK, too, defeated the Mumbai Indians in their opening clash in Chennai.