'Don't know if they believe in my theory or not': MS Dhoni reveals masterstroke advice for bowlers getting hit for sixes

With MS Dhoni back captaining, Chennai Super Kings returned to winning way in IPL 2022 as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 13 runs in Pune on Sunday. After CSK put on a solid batting display, posting 202/2 in 20 overs, fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary emerged as the star of the show as he picked 4/46 and bowled the all-important 20th over of the innings. The game as well beyond conclusion by the end of the 19th over as LSG needed to knock off 38 runs in the final over. Still, Mukesh needed to make sure there were no extra deliveries bowled, and despite going for 24 runs on the over, ensured CSK emerged victorious. (Also Read: MS Dhoni left furious after Mukesh Choudhary bowls a wide delivery in final over against SRH - Watch)

After the match, Dhoni was back to his articulate best as the CSK captain spoke at length about the match. MSD weighed in on the importance of a strong total, and revealed his million-dollar advice for bowlers who get smashed for sixes.

"When you score 200, it really comes down to 175-180 in 19 overs. It's important to try something different as a bowler. I always told my bowlers, you may get hit for 4 sixes in an over, but the 2 balls that you save - ultimately in a high-scoring game - those are the 2 deliveries that will help you win the game. Because a lot of bowlers, after getting 3-4 sixes, they will be like let's get done with it but that one boundary or even instead of sixes if you get hit for 2 fours that will help you in a game. I don't know if they believe in my theory or not, but it really works," Dhoni said during the post-match press conference.

"I think it was a good score to defend. It's one of those coincidence where we got off to a good start and forced the bowlers to bowl the areas where we wanted to hit. The kind of target we got was a very good one. The phase that really worked for us was where the spinners were bowling after 6 overs. We have had quite a few good batting performances; we have given couple of overs that went for 25-26 runs."

The win helped CSK stay alive in IPL 2022 and even though they are placed ninth on the points-table with six points, the four-time champions have an outside chance of making it to the Playoffs.

