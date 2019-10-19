MS Dhoni’s childhood coach has his say on former India skipper’s retirement

cricket

The topic of MS Dhoni’s retirement has been a constant in any cricket discussion and with the former Indian cricket team skipper not playing a single game since the ICC World Cup 2019, the murmurs have grown stronger over time. A lot of former cricketers have made their stand clear on the issue but Dhoni has not given any concrete statement about the matter. Dhoni’s childhood coach Keshav Banerjee backed the former skipper’s decision to take a break from cricket and also had his say about the retirement rumours.

“Dhoni has been playing relentlessly since 2004. So he deserves this sabbatical. Let him spend some time with his family. I think he will play the World T20 next year, then take a call.”

“More important than Dhoni’s return is providing the young ones who have impressed in domestic cricket a chance to play for India. We should not waste their peak by making them play only domestic matches. Bangladesh series is the ideal opportunity to test them,” added Banerjee.

Sourav Ganguly, who is all set to take charge as the BCCI president, has categorically mentioned that he will speak with the national selectors regarding the future of MS Dhoni before giving his own take on the issue. While Dhoni has not announced his international retirement, the selectors have time and again made clear that they intend to move forward keeping next year’s World T20 in mind.

“I will find out from the selectors when I meet them on October 24. We will find out what the selectors are thinking and then I will put forth my opinion,” the soon-to-be board supremo Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens.

“We will have to see what Dhoni wants. I will also speak to him what he wants to do and what he does not want to do.Since I was not in the picture, it maybe a case that it’s not clear with me as of now. Now will be in a position to find out and then will decide on the way forward.”

