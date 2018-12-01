‘MS Dhoni’s strength is immeasurable’ - Stephen Fleming showers praise on former skipper

The absence of MS Dhoni from the T20 squads against West Indies and Australia has given birth to a huge debate regarding his future. However, Stephen Fleming, who worked with in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), backed the former India skipper to play in the 2019 World Cup and said that Dhoni’s strength is immeasurable and he looks forward to perform at the big stage.

“I think India have enough options within their squad to include Dhoni because his strength is immeasurable. Watching him in the last IPL, his batting was as good as it has been,” Fleming told Gulf news.

READ: MS Dhoni crowned champion at local tennis tournament in Ranchi

“He needs to have the confidence to go and play like that in the One Day Internationals and I think the big stage is something he is looking forward to,” the 45-year-old added.

Dhoni’s numbers with the bat has not been good in the recent past and this has prompted plenty of debates and deliberations overs his position in the side. Despite India’s dominance in ODI cricket, there is a huge concern as far as the middle-order is concerned and this is where Dhoni has struggled.

In 10 innings this year, MS Dhoni, has laboured to 225 runs at a strike rate of 67.36.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 16:58 IST