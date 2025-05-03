‘MS Dhoni said that…’: CSK's Sam Curran dilemma analysed by Eoin Morgan, says ‘When I was captain…’

Playing in only his fourth match of the ongoing IPL 2025 season, CSK all-rounder Sam Curran was in stunning form against PBKS on Wednesday. The Englishman dominated with the bat, and his performance was the perfect example of what CSK have been missing his season - power-packed batting on top of the order. Chennai Super Kings' Sam Curran celebrates his half century vs PBKS.(Surjeet)

Curran slammed 88 off 47 balls, packed with nine fours and four sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 187.23, as CSK posted 190 in 19.2 overs. The other CSK batters once again failed, except for Curran and Dewald Brevis (32). But Curran's knock wasn't enough as PBKS chased down the target, reached 194/6 in 19.4 overs.

Also Read: RCB might have to wait for another game to seal playoffs berth as rain threat looms over CSK clash in Bengaluru

Eoin Morgan dissects CSK's Sam Curran dilemma

Speaking to Hindustan Times, former England captain Eoin Morgan (JioStar Expert for IPL 2025) weighed in on CSK's decision to not use Curran much this season. “Yes, he played well last night. When I was captain before, he's always a very versatile cricketer. He's always a guy who's shows a huge amount of fight and has a lot more power than you think, particularly with the bat,” he said.

“I think last night was conditions-based. And when you look at CSK as a whole this year, they've selected their side. They've gone through quite a lot of players. I think the reason behind that is because very specifically to differing conditions that they thought they would get, they have given various people an opportunity.

Explaining why Curran hasn't received much oppurtunities this season, Morgan felt, “I think the reason Sam played again last night was because MS Dhoni said that he thought it was as good a batting track that they've played on at Chepuak. So perhaps that on a slower wicket, they feel that somebody else was more effective. I know they've gone for Jamie Overton over him in previous games. So possibly thought that on slower wickets, Jamie might be more effective.”

Curran's performance on Wednesday came against PBKS, his former side, whom he has also captained in the past. During his half-century celebration, he also had a message for the CSK management, with a gesture signalling to call him. Meanwhile, after his dismissal, he had a short exchange of words with the PBKS dugout.

Catch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 PM on May 3, live and exclusive on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network