MS Dhoni should play like he did in IPL 2018 to be successful in 2019 World Cup: VVS Laxman

MS Dhoni might not be having an entirely fruitful time in International cricket at the moment, but former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has backed the seasoned campaigner to come good for the 2019 World Cup.

“MS Dhoni is a legendary player and I believe he will have a big role to play in the 2019 World Cup. He is the best wicket-keeper in the world without a doubt, even now. He is supremely fit,” Laxman told Aaj Tak in an interview.

Dhoni, who has been axed from the T20I team, has faced a lot of flak for his indifferent form in the 50-over format. However, he continues to enjoy the support of captain Virat Kohli and the team management.

ALSO READ: Nobody has the right to tell MS Dhoni when to retire - Shahid Afridi

The former captain had an outstanding IPL 2018 where he scored 455 runs, his second-most runs in an IPL season, with a strike rate of 150.66. Laxman hoped that Dhoni finds similar form in the World Cup next year and that he plays with the same freedom.

“I am excited with the way he batted in the IPL this year. If he goes out and plays with such freedom, he is still a dangerous player. If he plays his natural game and expresses himself, I am confident he will be very successful in the 2019 World Cup,” Laxman added.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 13:48 IST