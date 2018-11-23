Nobody has the right to tell MS Dhoni when to retire - Shahid Afridi

MS Dhoni has been at the centre of a lot of discussion lately with the Indian cricket team selections opting to rest the veteran wicket-keeper for the T20I series against West Indies and Australia.

However, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi believes that no one has the right to dictate when MS Dhoni will retire and the Indian cricket team will need the veteran wicket-keeper to succeed in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

“What Dhoni has done for team India nobody else can and nobody has the right to tell him when to retire. 2019 Dhoni needs to be there for India to have good chances” Afridi told Times Now in an interview.

Afridi had earlier said that Virat Kohli is one of his favourite players but he believes Kohli needs to improve as a skipper.

“Virat Kohli is one of my favourite players but he needs to improve as a captain,”

“India-Australia series is going to be a very exciting contest and this Indian team has what it takes to beat Australia in Australia but the team needs to play together,” he added.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 22:24 IST