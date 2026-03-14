MS Dhoni to bat at no 8 for CSK? ‘Mentor-cum-player’ role predicted in possible final IPL season

With a new season around the corner, the conversation around Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement has picked up once again. For the last few years, every IPL has been projected as the legendary captain’s final outing, yet Dhoni keeps returning in the yellow of Chennai Super Kings. The chatter has only grown louder ahead of IPL 2026. CSK’s move to bring in Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals has added fresh fuel to the debate, with many believing the wicketkeeper-batter could take on a bigger role on the field. That, in turn, might allow Dhoni to reduce his workload while continuing to guide the side with his experience and leadership. MS Dhoni will return to play for Chennai Super Kings once again. (AP)

Echoing the growing discussion around Dhoni’s future, former India batter Robin Uthappa shared his thoughts on how the veteran might approach the upcoming season with CSK. Uthappa believes Dhoni could take on a mentor cum player role while gradually stepping back from major on-field responsibilities and predicted him to bat at number 8.

"I think this is going to be his last year. I see him playing more of mentor cum player role this year, I see him playing a lesser of a role. I don't see him batting at seven. I see him batting at eight, knowing that he is on his way out. I will feel he will do this. Then we will see the true potential of Gaikwad," he said on Star Sports.

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“Just because Sanju Samson has come…” Meanwhile, Uthappa also backed Ruturaj Gaikwad to continue leading CSK despite the arrival of Sanju Samson in the squad. Uthappa felt the young captain should be given time to settle into the role and gradually build his own identity rather than operating under the shadow of Dhoni.

"Not right now. You have got to give Rutu time to settle in. He is sill leading. No matter what you say, you're coming out of the shadows of MS Dhoni. You want to come out of it completely, have your own light, and see what you can produce. You want to lead the team when MS is not playing and then stand in your own light. If the franchise feels Gaikwad is making many mistakes, then it is a different thing. But just because Sanju has come, I don't think that should be done,” he added.