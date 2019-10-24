MS Dhoni to train with Jharkhand U-23 team: Report

cricket

No discussion in Indian cricket is complete without the mention of MS Dhoni and even when Sourav Ganguly took charge as the new BCCI president, he was asked about the future of the wicket-keeper batsman. Dhoni has been away from Indian cricket after the team was ousted from the World Cup following a defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

He did not feature in India’s subsequent series against West Indies and South Africa and there are plenty of speculations around his future. However, as per a report in New Indian Express, the former Indian captain could slowly make a comeback to the cricket field. Dhoni is reportedly all set to train with Jharkhand under 23 team.

“He spoke to a support staff of the senior Jharkhand team but as they would be leaving for Surat to participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s starting on November 8, he is likely to practise with under-23 boys at the stadium,” said a source close to developments as per New Indian Express.

“He has started working on his fitness by training at the gym. He also plays badminton, tennis and billiards at the venue. They all are part of his preparations. He might start playing competitive cricket from January which means he will not be a part of the Jharkhand team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy,” the source further added.

As per sources, Dhoni could well skip the the three T20Is scheduled against Bangladesh next month, but also the limited-over series against West Indies in December.

New BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly spoke about MS Dhoni and how he plans to deal with the issue at hand.

“Don’t know what’s on his (Dhoni’s) mind. I have always said when I was left out and the entire world said ‘I will never make it.’ I came back and played for four years. Champions don’t finish very quickly,” Ganguly explained,” Ganguly said after taking charge.

