MS Dhoni's pivotal behind-the-scenes role in Jharkhand's SMAT triumph revealed: ‘He knows the stats of every player’

Jharkhand cricket has produced plenty of internationals who have represented India at the highest level, with Ishan Kishan continuing his role in that legacy as his star turn to help lift the state their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Now recalled to the Indian team for next year’s T20 World Cup, Kishan follows in the footsteps of Jharkhand’s greatest ever star – MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni had a behind-the-scenes role in putting pieces in position for Jharkhand's SMAT victory.(PTI/Getty Images)

Having stepped away from the international game in 2019 but still a fixture of the IPL, Dhoni remains closely tied with cricket – particularly in Jharkhand, where a restructuring in the hierarchy of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association in 2024 led to the steps and measures being taken to produce this title.

Key figures included former spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who now serves as joint secretary for the JSCA, as well as men’s coach Ratan Kumar – but the latter might not have been appointed to lead this team if it weren’t for the influence of Dhoni himself.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Nadeem revealed that Dhoni’s advice had been sought for the restructuring and for the future planning of cricket in the state. This eventually turned into heavy involvement, as Dhoni stayed in the loop about coaching appointments and even analysing the players that the team had at their disposal.

"When we started the season, right from the appointment of the coaching staff, we have always taken his advice and suggestions,” said Nadeem.

Dhoni's tactical T20 nous helps out

“He followed the entire [SMAT] tournament, noted all the strengths and weaknesses of the players and discussed with us,” continued the former spinner.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Jharkhand won 10 out of 11 games enroute to the trophy, with standout performers including Kishan as he hammered 517 runs in 10 innings, striking at a phenomenal 197 while also captaining the team, and also young star Kumar Kushagra, making his case as a deadly finisher down the order. The player of the tournament was won by Anukul Roy for his all-round exploits, capping a phenomenal tournament with 303 runs and 19 wickets.

But the general preparation and player selection around the tournament had Dhoni’s fingerprints all over it as Jharkhand raked up 262 in the final against Haryana, ultimately winning with the utmost comfort and setting off celebrations state-wide.

“He knows the stats and numbers of each domestic player from Jharkhand. He is very interested in helping Jharkhand cricket grow,” said Nadeem of the legendary captain, indicating that his role in helping Indian cricket blossom will never quite fade away.