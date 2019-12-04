MSK Prasad recognises the ‘biggest plus point’ during his term as India chief selector

cricket

With MSK Prasad’s term as the chief selector of Indian cricket team coming to an end after a span of four years, the former cricketer opened up on the biggest positives he believes his panel has brought into the team. Despite facing criticisms from several corners during his tenure, Prasad said that the rise of Indian fast bowlers during his term is the biggest positive. “The pace battery is the biggest plus point over the last 3 years. Definitely, no doubt that we have the best fast bowling unit at the moment,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

“See, we were clear about the away series that were scheduled beforehand. It was a combined effort of both the senior and the India A team management along with the selection committee. We had a very, very clear roadmap,” he added.

Prasad further added that the selectors groomed the pace battery through India A process. “We understood the needs and requirements for the team for different series. Those requirements propelled our plans. That’s when we had to unearth quite a few young pacers. We groomed them through India A process,” he said.

“Today we a healthy fast bowling attack. Even the bench strength is very good. Also, we had a healthy relationship with the India A team management headed by Rahul Dravid. We also share a lot of information. From there we took it to the senior team management.It’s a triangular effort,” he added.

After the BCCI AGM meeting on Sunday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spoke to media and noted that there will be no extension of tenures for any of the five members in the Prasad-led selection committee. “Those whose tenure is over is over,” he had said. MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda were appointed in 2015 and their four-year tenure has come to an end. Former chief selector Dilip Vengsakar, meanwhile, has emerged as a possible contender from West Zone and if the CAC agrees, he could be a strong candidate for the chairman of selectors’ post.