Mumbai Indians first team to qualify for IPL play-offs

While CSK were already out of the tournament, the loss made KKR's task a lot tougher. KKR are on 12 points and can get to only 14 if they win their final league game.

cricket Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 10:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
Mumbai Indians players celebrates the wicket of AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Mumbai Indians players celebrates the wicket of AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.(PTI)
         

Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the IPL play-offs after Chennai Super Kings pulled off a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here.

While CSK were already out of the tournament, the loss made KKR’s task a lot tougher. KKR are on 12 points and can get to only 14 if they win their final league game.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who are on 16 points, are also on course to securing a top-two finish, which will give them two shots at reaching the final.KKR’s loss could also make the qualifying task easier for RCB and Delhi Capitals, who are on 14 points with two games to play.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

