Mumbai Indians full squad after IPL 2024 auction: MI reinforce pace battery with Coetzee, Madushanka, Thushara

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee impressed fans and experts at the 2023 ODI World Cup. So it wasn't surprise that Mumbai Indians acquired him for ₹5 crore, from a base price of ₹2 crore. South Africa's Gerald Coetzee celebrates a wicket.(AFP)

MI further reinforced their pace battery and purchased Sri Lankan star Dilshan Madushanka for RS 4.6 crore in a mega-bidding war. The Sri Lankan's base price was ₹4.6 crore. Meanwhile, MI also bought Nuwan Thushara, who is a Sri Lankan pacer, with similar bowling action to former Mumbai and SL player Lasith Malinga.

Also, Afghan veteran Mohammad Nabi was acquired by MI for ₹1.5 crore. The franchise also signed Shreyas Gopal ( ₹20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj ( ₹20 lakh), Shivalik Sharma ( ₹20 lakh) and Naman Dhir ( ₹20 lakh).

Speaking during the auction, MI Global Head of Cricket Mahela Jayawardene spoke about Hardik Pandya, who was acquired before the auction from Gujarat Titans. Pandya has also been named as the new MI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who has been retained.

"Hardik (Pandya) has been in the dressing room for quite some time, so that's nothing new. We know what he brings in as an all-rounder. It will be something different with his experience of leading the team at Gujarat pretty well, so it is an opportunity to build on that," he said.

Commenting on Rohit, he said, "Having Ro (Rohit Sharma) in the team, on and off the field to guide the next generation is very important for us. He has been absolutely brilliant. I have worked very closely with Ro. He is a fabulous individual and I am sure he will be part of the legacy who will guide that through. Mumbai have had that in the past too with Sachin (Tendulkar), who played with the youngsters. He gave the leadership to someone else and made sure Mumbai Indians were going in the right direction. It's the same thing. We had this conversation and everyone is buying into that, so, it's for us to look forward to the next season."

Full list of players acquired by MI:

Gerald Coetzee: ₹5 crore

Dilshan Madushanka: ₹4.6 crore

Nuwan Thushara: ₹4.80 crore

Mohammad Nabi: ₹1.5 crore

Shreyas Gopal: ₹20 lakh

Anshul Kamboj: ₹20 lakh

Shivalik Sharma: ₹20 lakh

Naman Dhir: ₹20 lakh

Retained: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Romario Shepherd, Jason Behrendorff