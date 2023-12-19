Mumbai Indians full squad after IPL 2024 auction: MI reinforce pace battery with Coetzee, Madushanka, Thushara
IPL 2024 Auction: Pacers Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka joined Mumbai Indians, on Tuesday. Here is the full list of players acquired by MI.
South African pacer Gerald Coetzee impressed fans and experts at the 2023 ODI World Cup. So it wasn't surprise that Mumbai Indians acquired him for ₹5 crore, from a base price of ₹2 crore.
MI further reinforced their pace battery and purchased Sri Lankan star Dilshan Madushanka for RS 4.6 crore in a mega-bidding war. The Sri Lankan's base price was ₹4.6 crore. Meanwhile, MI also bought Nuwan Thushara, who is a Sri Lankan pacer, with similar bowling action to former Mumbai and SL player Lasith Malinga.
Also Read | Rajasthan Royals full squad after IPL 2024 auction: RR purchase Rovman Powell
Also, Afghan veteran Mohammad Nabi was acquired by MI for ₹1.5 crore. The franchise also signed Shreyas Gopal ( ₹20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj ( ₹20 lakh), Shivalik Sharma ( ₹20 lakh) and Naman Dhir ( ₹20 lakh).
Speaking during the auction, MI Global Head of Cricket Mahela Jayawardene spoke about Hardik Pandya, who was acquired before the auction from Gujarat Titans. Pandya has also been named as the new MI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who has been retained.
"Hardik (Pandya) has been in the dressing room for quite some time, so that's nothing new. We know what he brings in as an all-rounder. It will be something different with his experience of leading the team at Gujarat pretty well, so it is an opportunity to build on that," he said.
Commenting on Rohit, he said, "Having Ro (Rohit Sharma) in the team, on and off the field to guide the next generation is very important for us. He has been absolutely brilliant. I have worked very closely with Ro. He is a fabulous individual and I am sure he will be part of the legacy who will guide that through. Mumbai have had that in the past too with Sachin (Tendulkar), who played with the youngsters. He gave the leadership to someone else and made sure Mumbai Indians were going in the right direction. It's the same thing. We had this conversation and everyone is buying into that, so, it's for us to look forward to the next season."
Full list of players acquired by MI:
Gerald Coetzee: ₹5 crore
Dilshan Madushanka: ₹4.6 crore
Nuwan Thushara: ₹4.80 crore
Mohammad Nabi: ₹1.5 crore
Shreyas Gopal: ₹20 lakh
Anshul Kamboj: ₹20 lakh
Shivalik Sharma: ₹20 lakh
Naman Dhir: ₹20 lakh
Retained: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Romario Shepherd, Jason Behrendorff
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs