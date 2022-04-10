'They have already made it an 8-team tournament. What is Mumbai doing?': Ex-IND opener baffled by MI's tactics vs RCB

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday suffered their fourth consecutive defeat after Royal Challengers Bangalore cantered to a comfortable seven-wicket at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Mumbai's batting attack saw a horror collapse before Suryakumar Yadav lifted them from 79-6 to 151-6. But the total barely tested the opposition as Bangalore achieved their target with nine balls to spare, with Anuj Rawat notching his maiden IPL fifty and Virat Kohli chipping in with 48. (Also Read | 'MI have come from behind to lift title, but that team was different': India legend reveals 'major headache' for Rohit)

A nightmarish start and four defeats in four games have left Mumbai reeling in the points table with zero points. They are yet to get off the mark and cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra pointed out their wayward team selection against Bangalore. Mumbai played just two overseas players as Jaydev Unadkat came in for Tymal Mills while Ramandeep Singh replaced Daniel Sams.

"Mumbai have already made it an eight-team tournament. What is Mumbai doing? They decided to go with just two overseas players. I mean why, how? Tim David, Fabien Allen, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills - all of them are sitting out. You have Jaydev Unadkat and Ramandeep - you played them but is that going to work?" said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"You have such a long batting that you have just four bowlers left - Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah and Murugan Ashwin and these are your four. It means the fifth bowler will be either Kieron Pollard or Dewald Brevis. Good luck Mumbai," he further added.

Mumbai started strongly with an opening stand of 50 between Rohit and Ishan Kishan but the team lost wickets in a flurry to slump to 79 for six. Suryakumar, who hit five fours and six sixes in his 37-ball knock, kept up the fight till the finish as he raised his 50.

Chopra heaped praise on the batter, who has now got two fifties in two games. Returning after recovering from a finger injury, he had hit 52 off 36 balls in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, rescuing Mumbai from 58 for three in 12 overs.

"When you play such few bowlers and make a below-par score, there is no way you can win the game. The batting was extremely ordinary although Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma were batting well. But when the wickets started to fall, it was like a cycle stand.

"It was good that Suryakumar Yadav was there else this team would have folded up for 125. You have got Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard - they were all done and dusted. When Ramandeep got out, I said it's over," he elaborated.

"Suryakumar Yadav fought there till the end. He has played two consecutive good knocks, took the team to a fighting total but not happening. What will one man alone do? That's what we are understanding from this game."

Both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are starting at early exits after suffering four defeats at the start. Chennai have dropped to the bottom of the 10-team IPL table with Mumbai just above on ninth.