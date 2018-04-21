Mumbai Indians, hurting Rajasthan Royals in IPL contests since 2012

The upcoming Indian Premier League 2018 contest between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians is a battle of contrasting fortunes. Rajasthan Royals, currently fifth in the table, head into the contest having lost their last encounter against Chennai Super Kings by 64 runs in Pune on Friday. On the other hand, having lost their first three games, Mumbai Indians got their campaign back on track with a comfortable 46-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium.

The Sawai Mansingh stadium offers home comforts to the Rajasthan Royals but they face an uphill task against the three-time champions. When it comes to the Indian Premier League, no side has hurt Rajasthan Royals more than the Mumbai Indians. No side has delivered the knock-out blow in crunch situations with more efficiency than Rohit Sharma’s side against Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians – Royals’ bête noire

In 16 contests, Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious in 10 contests. In contests since 2012, Rohit’s side hold a huge advantage, which includes a victory in the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 final in 2013.

What will worry Rahane’ side is the fact that Mumbai Indians’ dominance began at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in 2012, in which they defeated the Royals by 10 wickets for their first and only victory by this margin. In the 2013 Champions League final, Rahul Dravid’s farewell was spoiled by Sachin Tendulkar’s Mumbai Indians as they sealed the double.

If one has to look at the moment when Rajasthan Royals suffered their lowest point against Mumbai Indians, it has to during the final league game of the 2014 edition at the Wankhede stadium. With a spot in the play-offs up for grabs, Rajasthan Royals hammered 189/4 and Mumbai Indians had to chase the target down in 14.3 overs to enter the knock-outs.

Buoyed by Corey Anderson’s 44-ball 95, Mumbai Indians reached 189/5 in 14.3 overs before Aditya Tare hammered a six off the next ball to seal one of the most dramatic chases.

Uphill task for Royals

Having lost three out of five games in the 2018 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals head into the contest low on confidence. A poor record, saddled with instances of past hurt against Mumbai Indians presents Rahane’s side with an uphill task to turn it around. The team will be desperate to enter the play-offs in their return to the competition after two years, but Mumbai Indians will be aiming to continue the cycle of hurt.