Mumbai Indians Predicted 11 Team: Lasith Malinga misses out, Yuvraj could get another go

Mumbai Indians found the much-needed win against the Chennai Super Kings and now appear to be a far more formidable unit. The middle order remains a concern, but the batting at the top of the order and the bowling attack renders the side a very stable look.

The form of Hardik Pandya is a huge shot in the arm for Mumbai, he has been firing on all cylinders with the bat and ball. Three cameos in as many games - 32(14), 31(19) and 25(8). He was superb with the ball against CSK too as he picked up three wickets for 20 runs in his 4 overs.

ALSO READ: Ashwin’s leadership helping Kings XI Punjab: David Miller | Exclusive Interview

However, the side will have to without the services of Lasith Malinga, who flew across to Sri Lanka after their last match to feature in the Super Provincial One Day Tournament. Mitchell McClenaghan could take his position in the playing XI.

“Rohit and Quinton de Kock are batting really well. They are putting their hearts out in the nets too. Just a matter of one game. We’ll obviously get a good start soon,” Suryakumar Yadav brushed aside any worrying signs for the opening slot.

There will be a toss-up between Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar for the leg-spinner’s spot and after playing a cameo against CSK in Wankhede, Kieron Pollard could get an extended rope. However, the spot of Yuvraj Singh could come under the scanner, but Rohit could give him another game to bolster his credentials.

Here is the predicted XI of Mumbai Indians for this match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 14:25 IST