Mumbai Indians schedule for IPL 2025: Full list of matches, opponents, venue, date and time
All you need to know about Mumbai Indians' schedule for in IPL 2025.
Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have endured a rough few seasons. Once guaranteed winners every alternate year, MI have not won the Indian Premier League since 2020 – this is the second-longest the franchise has gone without winning the trophy. Last year was a disaster, as under a new captain in Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the table with four wins from 14 matches. Could 2025 be the year when the blue and gold reclaim their glory days?
Ahead of the 18th season of the IPL, we take a look at MI's list of matches, venues, timing and more.
- March 23, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 7:30 PM IST
- March 29, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Titans, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM IST
- March 31, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST
- April 4, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Lucknow Super Giants, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 7:30 PM IST
- April 7, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST
- April 13, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 7:30 PM IST
- April 17, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST
- April 20, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST
- April 23, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST
- April 27, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM IST
- May 1, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, 7:30 PM IST
- May 6, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST
- May 11, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 3:30 PM IST
- May 15, 2025: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST