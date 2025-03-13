Mumbai Indians schedule for IPL 2025: Full list of matches, opponents, venue, date and time

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have endured a rough few seasons. Once guaranteed winners every alternate year, MI have not won the Indian Premier League since 2020 – this is the second-longest the franchise has gone without winning the trophy. Last year was a disaster, as under a new captain in Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the table with four wins from 14 matches. Could 2025 be the year when the blue and gold reclaim their glory days?

Hardik Pandya will return as captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025(Agencies)