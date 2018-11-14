Mumbai Indians takes a dig at Sunrisers Hyderabad; CSK uses Dhoni to have the last laugh

Ahead of the IPL auctions, the franchises are busy shoring up their options. The different franchises are quite vocal and active on social media and they often put out Tweets to engage fans.

One such Tweet put out by Mumbai Indians led to a round of banter with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Chennai Super Kings chipped in at the last moment and perhaps, had the last laugh.

Mumbai Indians put out a Tweet on Tuesday which read: “Find a better allrounder trio. We will wait,”. It has the pictures of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad tried to answer the question by posting a picture of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan with the caption: “The wait is over.

Mumbai then posted the image of its IPL trophies and took a dig at SRH by writing: “the wait goes on.’

The wait is over! 😉 pic.twitter.com/MM5nzuuJDt — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 13, 2018

However, Chennai Super Kings chipped in with its own version and posted a Tweet with an image of its captain MS Dhoni alone and captioned it “Three faces.”

This reply drew more retweets and likes than the original tweet by Mumbai Indians. After serving its 2-year ban, Chennai Super Kings returned to the IPL fold in 2018 and were led by MS Dhoni. It was an inspired campaign and they ended up winning the trophy.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 10:46 IST