Mithali Raj now has more runs in T20Is than Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

When it comes to guessing the highest run-scorer for India in T20Is, the usual guesses are always Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. However, the accolade now belongs to the Indian women’s cricket team veteran Mithali Raj who took her tally to 2232 runs thanks to a brilliant fifty against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Women’s World T20.

Mithali Raj was the star for India as they chased down the 135-run target quite easily against Pakistan and extended their winning run in the ongoing competition. Raj held fort from one end to make short work of India’s run chase with a 47-ball 56 which she made with the help of seven fours in the Group B match.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma became the highest run-scorer for India in T20Is during the second match of the ongoing series against West Indies in Lucknow. The stand-in skipper surpassed Virat Kohli (2102 runs) during the fifth over of the encounter when he slammed Oshane Thomas for a huge six.

While Kohli is the other batsman to score 2000 runs in T20Is, Rohit took 86 matches to achieve the feat. However, the opener remains the only Indian cricketer to score three T20I tons and strike rate of 136.91 (before the match) is the best among the top-5 Indian run-scorers.

Rohit is also the third highest run scorer in T20Is since 2017 and in the process has smashed 109 boundaries – second most after New Zealand’s Colin Munro. Along with Munro, Rohit is the only batsman to have managed to score two or more centuries since 2017 in T20Is.

