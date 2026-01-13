Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch MI vs GG live on TV and online

Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have a chance to move into the top two in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 if they can beat Gujarat Giants on Tuesday, January 13, in Navi Mumbai. However, the task won't be that easy as Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat have been in red-hot form, winning their first two matches against the UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, two-time champions Mumbai started their campaign with a final-over loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). WPL 2026, MI W vs GG W: Here are all the live streaming and telecast details (PTI)

However, the time was able to find its feet after brushing aside the challenge of the Delhi Capitals. The contest between the two teams promises to be a cracker as neither side will be willing to give away an inch. In the previous game against Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi, both Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt hit form for Mumbai, while Nicola Carey also impressed with the ball in hand.

Currently, Gujarat Giants are in second place in the standings, followed by Mumbai in third place.

Squads: Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (captain), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni.

Here are the streaming and telecast details for the WPL 2026 fixture between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants: When will the WPL 2026 fixture between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants take place? The WPL 2026 fixture between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants will take place on Tuesday, January 13, at 7:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the WPL 2026 fixture between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants be played? The WPL 2026 fixture between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast the WPL 2026 fixture between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants? The WPL 2026 fixture between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.