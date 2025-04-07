Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch MI vs RCB on TV, online

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to square off in a blockbuster Match No.20 of the ongoing IPL 2025 edition. Hardik Pandya would hope his side regains his mojo after facing three defeats in their first four matches. The only victory came against Kolkata Knight Riders at their home turf of Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai Indians return to their happy hunting ground, and the franchise hopes the home advantage pays off against RCB. IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Here are all the streaming details of the Indian Premier League fixture(IPL)

On the other hand, RCB have won two matches out of the three games they have played. The Rajat Patidar-led side won away fixtures against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. However, the return to home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, ended the winning momentum as the side suffered a defeat against Gujarat Titans.

Rohit Sharma did not play in the last fixture for the Mumbai Indians as he got hit during the nets. It needs to be seen whether the right-hander recovers in time for the contest against Virat Kohli's RCB. On the other hand, ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah has gotten the much-awaited clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and has joined the squad in Mumbai.

The fixture between Mumbai and Bengaluru promises to be a cracker with loads of runs in the offering. Hardik Pandya will also go up against his brother Krunal, who plays for RCB.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav, Corbin Bosch, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will take place on Monday (April 7) at 7:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.