Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
Murrell scores on bicycle kick in stoppage time to help DC United tie Fire 2-2

AP |
Mar 02, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Murrell scores on bicycle kick in stoppage time to help DC United tie Fire 2-2

CHICAGO — Jacob Murrell scored on a bicycle kick in the sixth minute of stoppage time on Saturday night to help D.C. United to a 2-2 tie with Chicago and spoil the scored multi-goal game in MLS for the Fire’s Hugo Cuypers.

Aaron Herrera played in a corner kick that was cleared by the Fire but D.C. United retained possession. Matti Peltola passed the ball back to Herrera on the right wing, where he chipped a ball-in to Murrell for an arcing finish that slipped under the crossbar, but over the outstretch hand of goalkeeper Chris Brady, to make it 2-2.

Christian Benteke, the 2024 MLS Golden Boot with 23 goals, tapped in a one-touch shot — off a pass from Gabriel Pirani — from near the penalty spot to give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.

Philip Zinckernagel played in a corner kick that was headed at the near post to the back post by Jack Elliott before Cuypers slammed it home from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 30th minute. Then, in the 71st, deja vu struck. Cuypers again scored after Elliott flicked a header, off a corner kick to the front post by Zinckernagel, slipping a one-touch finish inside the back post.

Kim Joon-Hong had two saves for D.C. United.

Brady had four saves for Chicago .

D.C. United had 57% possession and outshot the Fire 19-11, 6-4 on target.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Sunday, March 02, 2025
