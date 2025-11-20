Resilience and patience. Mushfiqur Rahim has built his 20-year Test career largely on these two virtues. There was no way he was letting go of either on the occasion of his 100th Test. Going to bed at 99*, knowing very well that sleep might desert you and the intention of butterflies trying to harvest in your stomach the next day is not easy. But Mushfiqur feared neither. He has seen it all and more. After all, history and Mushfiqur Rahim are somewhat synonymous in Bangladesh cricket for nothing. Mushfiqur Rahim becomes 11th batter to hit century on 100th Test, Bangladesh on top against Ireland

After spending close to 16 hours dreaming of that one elusive run, Mushfiqur played out a maiden at the start of Day 2 in the first Test against Ireland. He was in no hurry, exactly like his former captain Mominul Haque had said at the close of play the previous night. "I am not too worried because we are talking about someone who has made hundreds and double-hundreds in the past. There is no panic, since he isn't panicked. If it was someone else, I would have been slightly concerned, but not him. He will complete the century tomorrow."

Mushfiqur completed his hundred in the next over with a single. The Sher-e-Bangla Stadium stood up to celebrate his most loyal servant, who had just entered the record books not for once. The first-ever Bangladesh cricketer to play 100 Tests made the grand occasion, grander by becoming the 11th batter to his a century on his 100th Test.

David Warner was the last man to do so in international cricket when he scored a double century against South Africa in Melbourne in 2022.

Hundred in 100th Test

104 - Colin Cowdrey (ENG) vs AUS, Edgbaston, 1968

145 - Javed Miandad (PAK) vs IND, Lahore, 1989

149 - Gordon Greenidge (WI) vs ENG, St John's, 1990

105 - Alec Stewart (ENG) vs WI, Old Trafford, 2000

184 - Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) vs IND, Bengaluru, 2005

120 & 143* - Ricky Ponting (AUS) vs SA, Sydney, 2006

131 - Graeme Smith (SA) vs ENG, The Oval, 2012

134 - Hashim Amla (SA) vs SL, Johannesburg, 2017

218 - Joe Root (ENG) vs (IND), Chennai, 2021

200 - David Warner (AUS) vs SA, Melbourne, 2022

106 - Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) vs IRE, Mirpur, 2025

He was dismissed for 106 when he failed to control the bounce from a Humphreys' delivery.

Mushfiqur Rahim produced a masterclass in patience and control on the opening day of Bangladesh’s Test against Ireland, guiding the hosts to safety after an early wobble. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter, honoured in the morning with a special presentation attended by his family and former captains Akram Khan and Habibul Bashar, responded with a knock that steadied the innings and thrilled the crowd.

After Bangladesh slipped to three wickets in the first session, Mushfiqur dug in, consuming 67 deliveries before striking his first boundary—an elegant inside-out drive off Matthew Humphreys. He resumed after tea with renewed fluency, reaching his half-century with a boundary off the first ball of the third session.

Mushfiqur continued to mix caution with calculated aggression, sweeping Humphreys for four and later dispatching a short ball from legspinner Gavin Hoey to the rope. A punch through the covers off Andy McBrine moved him into the nineties, which he navigated expertly through singles as stumps approached.