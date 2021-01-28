IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Mushtaq Ali T20: TN holds edge over Rajasthan; Punjab favourites vs Baroda
Rajasthan batsman Mahipal Lomror playing a shot during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final match - 4 against Bihar(Twitter)
Rajasthan batsman Mahipal Lomror playing a shot during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final match - 4 against Bihar(Twitter)
cricket

Mushtaq Ali T20: TN holds edge over Rajasthan; Punjab favourites vs Baroda

Rajasthan's top-scorer in the tournament is Ankit Lamba (198 runs) but he would like to improve on his strike-rate. Rajasthan will, however, depend on their premier leg spinner Rahul Chahar (11 wickets) who has been named as a stand by for England series
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:06 PM IST

Big bodied Shahrukh Khan's brute power will be countered by experience and guile of Chahar brothers Deepak and Rahul, when a formidable Tamil Nadu lock horns with spirited Rajasthan in the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

With IPL auction set for February 18, players from both sides wouldn't like to miss out on an opportunity to impress the talent scouts of various IPL teams like Shahrukh did against Himachal Pradesh during Tamil Nadu's quarter-final victory.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, have been a steady side with a host of young T20 specialists like Mahipal Lomror (170 runs at a strike rate of 165 plus) in batting and Chahar along with last IPL's find Ravi Bishnoi and left-armers Khaleel Ahmed and Aniket Chaudhary in bowling department.

Rajasthan's top-scorer in the tournament is Ankit Lamba (198 runs) but he would like to improve on his strike-rate.

Rajasthan will, however, depend on their premier leg spinner Rahul Chahar (11 wickets) who has been named as a stand by for England series.

Similarly for Tamil Nadu, their premier run-scorer N Jagadeesan (322 runs) would feel that he might have done enough to ensure that Mahendra Singh Dhoni gives him regular chances for CSK in the upcoming IPL.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik, who is certainly Tamil Nadu's best T20 player by a distance, have had a quiet season by his standards but is known to fire on big days. Even the others batsmen like C Hari Nishanth, the ever-reliable Baba Aparajith and KB Arun Karthik will be more than keen to make an impact against a quality Rajasthan attack. In the bowling department, leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore have been quite a handful but it was Baba Aparajith, who was the surprise packet, taking the new ball and enjoying a great degree of success too.

The trio will be keen to play their roles to perfection and aid the pacers Mohammed Mohammed and Aswin Crist in absence of Sandeep Warrier, who has been picked as a net bowler for the England Tests. Punjab pacers Kaul and Sharma up against Vishnu Solanki:

Punjab's battle-hardened veterans like Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma will pose a few questions in the semi-final for Baroda's Vishnu Solanki, who has won many fans with a perfect last ball execution of 'Helicopter Shot' during his team thrilling quarter-final win against Haryana. Kaul, Sandeep and Arshdeep Singh, along with leg-spinner Mayank Markande have been outstanding throughout the tournament with an economy rate of less than seven runs per over.

Baroda would want their pacers Lukman Meriwala and former India U-19 Atith Sheth to rattle the Punjab top-order and their left-arm spinners Bhargav Bhatt, Ninad Rathwa and off-spinner Kartik Kakade would also hold the key. But when it comes to their batting, it would be all about skipper Kedar Devdhar and Solanki, who have bailed out the team more than once in the tournament.

Line Up:

Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan -- 12 PM

Punjab vs Baroda -- 7 PM.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
syed mushtaq ali trophy punjab baroda dinesh karthik mahipal lomror
app
Close
e-paper
Indian team with the trophy after beating England 3-0 at home in 1992-93 series(Getty Images)
Indian team with the trophy after beating England 3-0 at home in 1992-93 series(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 2 - (1972-73 to 1992-93)

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:04 PM IST
  • England in India: In part two we will look at the series between 1972-73 to 1992-93.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of umpire Bruce Oxenford.(Twitter/ICC)
File photo of umpire Bruce Oxenford.(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

Umpire Bruce Oxenford calls time on international career

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • Before becoming an umpire, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight first-class matches as a leg-spin bowler and lower-order batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

'I had a clear game plan': Pujara on getting hit 11 times on Day 5 of 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:12 PM IST
  • Pujara opened up on his decision to not defend the rising deliveries with his bat and why he instead chose to get hit on the body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former England spinner Monty Panesar(Getty Images)
File photo of former England spinner Monty Panesar(Getty Images)
cricket

‘He’s become smarter’: Panesar says tackling Indian spinner will be key for ENG

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Monty Panesar suggested that Ashwin will come into the series ‘with tons of confidence’ after a terrific series on the Aussie soil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan batsman Mahipal Lomror playing a shot during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final match - 4 against Bihar(Twitter)
Rajasthan batsman Mahipal Lomror playing a shot during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final match - 4 against Bihar(Twitter)
cricket

Mushtaq Ali T20: TN holds edge over Rajasthan; Punjab favourites vs Baroda

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Rajasthan's top-scorer in the tournament is Ankit Lamba (198 runs) but he would like to improve on his strike-rate. Rajasthan will, however, depend on their premier leg spinner Rahul Chahar (11 wickets) who has been named as a stand by for England series
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of South African pacer Kagiso Rabada(AP)
Photo of South African pacer Kagiso Rabada(AP)
cricket

Kagiso Rabada cleans up Hasan Ali to claim his 200th Test wicket - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Kagiso Rabada, playing his 44th test, is now the youngest South African to complete 200 test wickets. He returned with figures of 3-70.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur: File Photo(PTI)
Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur: File Photo(PTI)
cricket

Last few days since I came back home were surreal, says Shardul Thakur

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Shardul Thakur took to Twitter and thanked fans for their love and support. He said that the last few days since his return have been ‘surreal’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
cricket

Michael Vaughan slams 'ridiculous suggestion' of banning bouncers

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Recently, concussion specialist Michael Turner, the media director of the International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation, had urged authorities to consider banning the use of bouncers against players below the age of 18 in order to limit long-term complications.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket South Africa logo.
Cricket South Africa logo.
cricket

CSA interim chairperson asked to resign after verbal tirade against journalist

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:59 AM IST
Yacoob faced widespread criticism after he repeatedly insulted the journalist who wanted him to respond to allegations against him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Andy Flower.(Getty Images)
File image of Andy Flower.(Getty Images)
cricket

'He had the respect': Andy Flower names England’s ‘most skillful player of spin'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • Former England coach Andy Flower is one of the few foreign coaches who has experience of winning a Test series in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
cricket

India bowling coach compares captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Rahane made shrewd bowling changes while being attacking with the field placements. He had to work with a lot of youngsters and he was successful in bringing the best out of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

I had to grip the bat with four fingers, it wasn't natural: Cheteshwar Pujara

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • Match by match, session by session, Pujara spoke about the experience of being in the thick of action in a historic series and on how he made a gash through Australia's plans mid-way through the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, gestures as he contemplates appealing for a catch during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, gestures as he contemplates appealing for a catch during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.(AP)
cricket

'This is unreal man': Ashwin recalls Gill's words during Melbourne Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:12 AM IST
  • In a conversation with India batting coach Vikram Rathour on his Youtube channel, off-spinner R Ashwin recalled an incident involving Gill from the Melbourne Test which left him impressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Mohammed Siraj prepares to bowl during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Mohammed Siraj prepares to bowl during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

India bowling coach Bharat Arun explains how Siraj excelled in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:12 AM IST
  • While head coach Ravi Shastri had already described him as ‘the find of the series Down Under’, bowling coach Bharat Arun stated that Siraj is someone who has both anger and hunger to succeed at the international level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP