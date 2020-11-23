e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘My 12-year-old son has better game awareness than Ramiz Raja’, Hafeez lashes out at former Pak captain over retirement remark

‘My 12-year-old son has better game awareness than Ramiz Raja’, Hafeez lashes out at former Pak captain over retirement remark

Ramiz Raja asked senior cricketers like Hafeez to retire gracefully and give opportunity to the youngsters to showcase their skills on a stage like the upcoming World Cup

cricket Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 20:32 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (L), former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja (R)
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (L), former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja (R)(Twitter)
         

Mohammad Hafeez’s induction into the Pakistan’s squad for New Zealand tour has led to a rift between the all-rounder and cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja. The war of words got intensified after Hafeez stated that his 12-year-old son has better game awareness than Raja.

The episode began after Ramiz Raja showed disinterest over Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) backing experienced players and not giving enough chances to the youth ahead of the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup in India.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi misses flight, in danger of not playing opening match of Galle Gladiators in LPL

The former Pakistan cricketer asked senior cricketers like Hafeez to retire gracefully and give opportunity to the youngsters to showcase their skills on a stage like the upcoming World Cup.

Disagreeing to Raja’s views, Hafeez gave a controversial statement during a conversation with Cricket Pakistan.

“I acknowledge Ramiz [Raja] services for Pakistan cricket as a player. I respect his opinion but I have reservations over his cricketing sense and game awareness. If you talk to my 12-year-old son, even his game awareness is better than Ramiz bhai,” Hafeez told Cricket Pakistan.

“If Ramiz bhai wants to continue saying such things to boost his YouTube channel, then I can’t stop him but I will continue to play for Pakistan as long as I’m fit and performing,” he further added.

Hafeez asserted that as long as he is fit and performing on the field, he deserves a place in the Pakistan dressing room.

“If I’m unable to meet the fitness and performance standards, or believe there is a better product ready for Pakistan, I’d happily leave. I’m very satisfied with my cricketing career,” Mohammad Hafeez said.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Haven’t set any personal goal’, Indian youngster ‘excited’ for ODI series

Hafeez has been in a rich vein of form recently. He was adjudged as the man of the series in the T20I rubber against England, held in September earlier this year. He scored 155 runs in three matches at a strike-rate of 176.14.

In the recently concluded season of the Pakistan Super League, Hafeez was the mainstay for Lahore Qalandars in their run to the final.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
‘He’ll not be easy to play’, Gavaskar picks big Indian threat for Aussies
‘He’ll not be easy to play’, Gavaskar picks big Indian threat for Aussies
Zoombombing, WFH: Covid makes Oxford Dictionary expand word of year
Zoombombing, WFH: Covid makes Oxford Dictionary expand word of year
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In