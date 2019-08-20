‘My career meri marzi’: Mohammad Hafeez hits out after fan asks him about retirement plans

cricket

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez hit out at a social media user after he asked the all-rounder about his retirement plans. Hafeez was part of the Pakistan squad which failed to put on a good performance at the World Cup and crashed out of the group stage itself. Hafeez asked fans to send in some questions on Twitter for a Q & A session and answered few of them. However, the star all-rounder seemed to be irked by one of the users after he asked when will the Pakistan cricketer hang up his boots.

It all started with Hafeez writing a post: “On Fans requests Let’s start Q/A session.”

On Fans requests Let’s start Q/A session — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 16, 2019

One of the users asked him: “Any plan for giving up on career ?”

Any plan for giving up on career ? — Meem Jeem ♡ (@desicucumber) August 16, 2019

To this query Hafeez replied: “Give up, I don’t know this Word , My career Meri Marzi (My career, my way).”

Give up 🤔 I don’t know this Word , My career Meri Marzi — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 16, 2019

In the aftermath of Pakistan’s disastrous World Cup campaign, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to bring a host lot of changes for the betterment of the sport in the country. Recently, senior cricketers Hafeez and Shoaib Malik were excluded from the central contracts.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan cleared that only those cricketers who can represent Pakistan in different formats in the next 12 months have been considered for the contracts, giving clear indications that Malik and Hafeez do not feature in their future plans.

“The PCB have set high standards and targets in its strategic plan for the upcoming season. We want to attach a high value to receiving a central contract. We have complete faith and confidence that these players will set-up and produce on-field performances that will help us collectively achieve our objectives and targets,” Khan said.

