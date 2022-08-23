‘My daughters told me they want me to play. I’ll do it because of them': David Warner on BBL

Australia left handed opening batsman David Warner is making a comeback to Big Bash League (BBL) after a gap of nine years. Warner has signed a two-year contract with BBL team Sydney Thunder. The cricketer has credited his three daughters for his return to the league.

The swashbuckling opener had earlier played in BBL season 1 and 3 for the Thunder. Warner is expected to play at least five matches this season before the Australia team leaves for a four match test series in India. The door to warner's return opened when South Africa decided to forfeit the three match ODI series slated to be held in January next year.

Crediting his three daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose, for his return to BBL, Warner said, "My 'girls' have told me that they'd love to watch me play at home and in the BBL". He further added, “It will be great for us to be a part of the BBL as a family, and it is something that I am really looking forward to sharing with them.”

“They have never seen me play in the Big Bash and I am all about family and the Big Bash is now all about family. Now my girls are well and truly interested in playing the game and they want to see dad play in the Big Bash,” cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying on Sunday.

“So they get an opportunity to come with me after the Test series and hopefully watch some games and have some fun and bring their friends along. Hopefully, I can put some bums on seats and entertain as much as I can. I am 100 per cent committed to playing and I know when I first started in the Big Bash, it was amazing, it was electrifying,” he added.

Warner also highlighted that the chance to leave a legacy for future generations of Australian cricketers to follow is another reason of his comeback to the BBL. Talking about initial news of his link up with UAE T20 tournament next year, he said, "Yes, these franchise cricket teams do come hard at you but at the end of the day, it's upon myself to give back and make sure that our next generation is following in my footsteps and the rest of the (Australian) guys."

Adding further, the 35-year-old said, "I know that Cricket Australia and all the other players and the future generation will benefit from me playing. I'm almost at the back end of my career, I don't know how much time I've got left so for me, it's important to give back for the future of our game and make sure it's in a great place come the new domestic TV rights deal". He concluded, “For me, it is about making sure that our next generation of players are coming through the right path – that is through playing cricket for Australia, Test cricket is the pinnacle and I want kids to aspire to play Test cricket.”

The power hitter also shared his thoughts on the upcoming T20 World Cup on home soil and said, "We're all excited, we've got a great bunch of guys from that World Cup (and) pending selection, it could be the last time we see a lot of these players play together.

"And that's what's exciting, it's going to be sad but for us (but) it's just exciting to be back at home and playing in a home World Cup," he added.

