Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 10, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

‘My life is now sorted’: Michael Vaughan responds after being blocked by Sanjay Manjrekar

India included Ravindra Jadeja in their playing XI in the semi-final clash against New Zealand and Vaughan did not miss a point to fire another salvo at Manjrekar.

cricket Updated: Jul 10, 2019 09:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Michael Vaughan,Sanjay Manjrekar,Ravindra Jadeja i
File image of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)

Former Indian batsman and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar blocked former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter. Responding to this development, Vaughan stated that his life was now sorted. Over the past few days, both Vaughan and Manjrekar have been taking aim at one other over the inclusion and worth of Ravindra Jadeja. This came after Manjrekar called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ player, but then went on to include him in his preferred semi-final playing XI.

Taking a dig at Manjrekar, Vaughan on July 6 tweeted: “What’s your team then my dear Sanjay !! Are you picking any bits & pieces cricketers ?”

ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja-Sanjay Manjrekar Twitter spat - Rohit Sharma offers interesting explanation

Manjrekar replied to Vaughan saying: “’Predicted’ my dear Vaughan...not ‘my’ team.”

India included Ravindra Jadeja in their playing XI in the semi-final clash against New Zealand and Vaughan did not miss a point to fire another salvo at Manjrekar.

“Bits & pieces time ... !! #CWC19,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it .... #CWC19.”

Vaughan’s tweets did not go well with Manjrekar, who later blocked Vaughan on Twitter.

.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 09:30 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics