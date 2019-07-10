‘My life is now sorted’: Michael Vaughan responds after being blocked by Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian batsman and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar blocked former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter. Responding to this development, Vaughan stated that his life was now sorted. Over the past few days, both Vaughan and Manjrekar have been taking aim at one other over the inclusion and worth of Ravindra Jadeja. This came after Manjrekar called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ player, but then went on to include him in his preferred semi-final playing XI.

My life is now sorted !!!! #OnOn @ The Point, Old Trafford Cricket Ground https://t.co/7u1AkX9se7 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Taking a dig at Manjrekar, Vaughan on July 6 tweeted: “What’s your team then my dear Sanjay !! Are you picking any bits & pieces cricketers ?”

I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! 😜 https://t.co/ChwxTgH76Y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

Manjrekar replied to Vaughan saying: “’Predicted’ my dear Vaughan...not ‘my’ team.”

India included Ravindra Jadeja in their playing XI in the semi-final clash against New Zealand and Vaughan did not miss a point to fire another salvo at Manjrekar.

“Bits & pieces time ... !! #CWC19,” he tweeted.

Bits & pieces time ... !! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

In another tweet, he wrote: “Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it .... #CWC19.”

Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it .... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Vaughan’s tweets did not go well with Manjrekar, who later blocked Vaughan on Twitter.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 09:30 IST