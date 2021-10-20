'My sharpest knife is nicknamed Viru': Cricket fraternity wishes Virender Sehwag on 43rd birthday

As India batting great Virender Sehwag celebrates his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, wishes poured in from all sections of the cricket fraternity for him. Sehwag, who has now taken up commentary and analyst roles, was regarded as one of the most dangerous openers of his time and was known for his attacking style of play.

In his career, Sehwag amassed a total of 8,586 runs from 104 Tests he played at an average of 49.34 besides also amassing 8,273 runs from 251 ODIs. The former opener also appeared in 19 T20Is for India, accumulating 394 runs.

Here is a look at some of the birthday wishes for Sehwag:

He knew that time was the essence of test match victories and played with that motto. Well played then and now @virendersehwag knows the importance of timing when it comes to quips!! Happy birthday to the born entertainer.. — WV Raman (@wvraman) October 20, 2021

3⃣7⃣4⃣ intl. matches 👌

1⃣7⃣2⃣5⃣3⃣ intl. runs 💪

Only #TeamIndia cricketer with two Test triple tons 🙌

Second batsman to score an ODI double hundred 👍

2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣ World T20 & 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆 🏆



Here's wishing @virendersehwag a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/kBVgNvhJFf — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2021

My sharpest knife back home is nicknamed Viru, cuts anything!



Happy birthday pal!

Have a great one 👊@virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/jyVE93ZLzD — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 20, 2021

Birthday wishes to you Viru paaji @virendersehwag thank you for so many great moments in cricket. Wishing you always the best in life & good health 🙌#HappyBirthdayVirenderSehwag pic.twitter.com/Kdv5YFhs1n — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 20, 2021

Happy birthday bhai @virendersehwag ek aisa batsman jiska khoff Har bowler k chehre par dikhta tha.. #Legend #HappyBirthdayViru jeo hazaro sal 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/H0lV75wWbE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 20, 2021

On the field or off the field, entertainment and laughs never stop when you have Viru around.



Happy birthday opening partner! pic.twitter.com/TBfJqj1Nm1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2021

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the opener scored 2,728 runs from 104 games he played for the Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab. He is the only Indian cricketer to score a triple century (300 or more runs) and managed to achieve that feat twice - 309 in 2004 against Pakistan and then 319 in 2008 against South Africa.

(With inputs from ANI)

