Friday, Sept 05, 2025
My11 Circle to move away from IPL sponsorship

ByRasesh Mandani
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 11:30 pm IST

Hit by the regulations of the new Online Gaming Act, IPL’s highest paying associate sponsors will exit from cricket sponsorship

Mumbai: On the back of Dream11’s pull out as Indian cricket jersey sponsors, My11Circle, IPL’s highest paying associate sponsors, have followed suit and informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of not being able to continue.

IPL governing council is likely to deliberate on the sponsorship issue. (REUTERS)
“They have recently made it known to us that they cannot continue as their main business has taken a beating,” a BCCI official said. My11 Circle is the fantasy gaming platform of Games24x7, who outbid Dream11 in 2024 to pick up IPL sponsorship for 625 crore, spanning five years. Both the fantasy gaming firms have been forced to shut down their Real Money Gaming operations under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. My11 Circle did not offer a comment.

With the next edition of IPL still some distance away, the IPL Governing Council is likely to deliberate over the matter after the month ending BCCI AGM. Given that the Indian board is also obligated not to associate with an online gaming partner, the exit is expected to be based on mutual consent.

Including My11 Circle’s 125 crore, IPL’s collective annual sponsorship revenue from last year stood around 875 crore. While five of the sponsor deals are for five years stretching until 2028, RuPay is on board for three years until 2026. That would necessitate the BCCI to scout for new sponsors and possibly new categories with the fantasy gaming segment out of business. Fantasy gaming is known to have also accounted for over 5000 crores of advertising spends in major cricket tournaments.

Meanwhile, for Indian cricket jersey sponsors to replace Dream11, the BCCI has set an asking price of 3.5 crore per bilateral match and 1.5 crore per ICC and ACC match. The base price being marginally more than the current value, the Indian cricket board is hoping to make a minimum sum in the range of 450 crore from a three-year deal. Currently, the Indian T20 team in Dubai for the Asia Cup is training without a sponsors’ logo.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live Cricket Score , Asia Cup Points Table.Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 News.
