‘Naive and silly, Joe Root will be disappointed’: Nasser Hussain on Jofra Archer breaching bio-secure protocols

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:48 IST

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has expressed his displeasure with England pacer Jofra Archer who was ruled out from the 2nd Test against West Indies in Manchester after being found guilty of breaching the bio-secure protocols. Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two Covid-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

“It is naive and silly to get it wrong because of the effort that’s gone in, and the health risk - this is a serious illness and you cannot risk infecting anyone,” Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports. “We don’t know if it was just a naivety from Jofra or if it was something more serious. He has apologised, it is a very unusual situation that we all find ourselves in and he’s made a mistake.”

“His team-mates will be disappointed, as will his captain Joe Root,” he said. “(But) cricketers just move on very quickly. More importantly for Joe Root, you park. Once someone’s done something like this on a Test match morning, you completely park that and leave it with management.

“Joe Root will be focusing on the toss and the team. There are some difficult decisions for Joe Root, not what you need as a captain on the first morning of the Test,” he added.

Archer in a statement apologised for his actions. In a statement, the pacer said: “I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.”

He added: “It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”