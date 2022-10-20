Namibia vs UAE, Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022
Namibia vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia face UAE in their group stage match in Victoria, on Thursday. Follow here live score of NAM vs UAE, straight from GMHBA Stadium.
T20 World Cup Live Score, Namibia vs UAE: UAE face Namibia in their T20 World Cup group stage match at the GMHBA Stadium in Victoria, on Thursday. UAE, who are already out of contention for a top-two finish in the group, will be looking to salvage some pride. Meanwhile, Namibia, who are third, will be hoping to grab a win and qualify for the Super 12 stage, which see them knock out Netherlands. A defeat for Namibia, will see Netherlands qualify for the next stage.
Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Karthik Meiyappan, Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan
