Explore
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi 20oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA score after 6 overs is 26/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 14, 2025 11:56 AM IST
    Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 26/0 after 6 overs, Smit Patel at 13 runs and Andries Gous at 11 runs
    Key Events
    Namibia vs USA Live Score, Match 52 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
    Namibia vs USA Live Score, Match 52 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 52 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 14 Feb 2025 at 11:30 AM
    Venue : Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

    Namibia squad -
    Malan Kruger, Shaun Fouche, Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Balt, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, JP Kotze, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Jan-Izak de Villiers, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann
    USA squad -
    Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Sushant Modani, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Smit Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 14, 2025 11:56 AM IST

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 26/0 after 6 overs

    Namibia vs USA Live Score:
    USA
    Smit Patel 13 (20)
    Andries Gous 11 (16)
    Namibia
    JJ Smit 0/7 (3)

    Feb 14, 2025 11:53 AM IST

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: Smit Patel smashed a Four on JJ Smit bowling . USA at 24/0 after 5.2 overs

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

    Feb 14, 2025 11:51 AM IST

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 20/0 after 5 overs

    Namibia vs USA Live Score:
    USA
    Andries Gous 11 (16)
    Smit Patel 8 (14)
    Namibia
    Ruben Trumpelmann 0/19 (3)

    Feb 14, 2025 11:47 AM IST

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 17/0 after 4 overs

    Namibia vs USA Live Score:
    USA
    Andries Gous 9 (11)
    Smit Patel 7 (13)
    Namibia
    JJ Smit 0/1 (2)

    Feb 14, 2025 11:43 AM IST

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 17/0 after 3 overs

    Namibia vs USA Live Score:
    USA
    Smit Patel 7 (13)
    Andries Gous 9 (5)
    Namibia
    Ruben Trumpelmann 0/16 (2)

    Feb 14, 2025 11:40 AM IST

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: Smit Patel smashed a Four on Ruben Trumpelmann bowling . USA at 15/0 after 2.1 overs

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

    Feb 14, 2025 11:38 AM IST

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 11/0 after 2 overs

    Namibia vs USA Live Score:
    USA
    Smit Patel 2 (8)
    Andries Gous 8 (4)
    Namibia
    JJ Smit 0/1 (1)

    IPL 2024 Points Table

    See all
    1
    India
    USA
    18Points
    14Played
    9Won
    +0.506NRR
    Recent form
    LWWLW
    2
    India
    CAN
    16Points
    12Played
    8Won
    +0.292NRR
    Recent form
    WWWWL
    3
    India
    OMA
    16Points
    14Played
    7Won
    -0.053NRR
    Recent form
    WLWWW
    4
    India
    SCO
    14Points
    11Played
    6Won
    +1.247NRR
    Recent form
    AWLWW
    5
    India
    NED
    14Points
    12Played
    7Won
    +0.144NRR
    Recent form
    LWLLW
    6
    India
    NAM
    12Points
    14Played
    6Won
    -0.298NRR
    Recent form
    WLWLL
    7
    India
    NEP
    6Points
    12Played
    2Won
    -0.271NRR
    Recent form
    ALWLA
    8
    India
    UAE
    4Points
    11Played
    2Won
    -1.442NRR
    Recent form
    LLWLL
    Feb 14, 2025 11:36 AM IST

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 10/0 after 1 overs

    Namibia vs USA Live Score:
    USA
    Andries Gous 8 (4)
    Smit Patel 1 (2)
    Namibia
    Ruben Trumpelmann 0/10 (1)

    orange-capMost Runs

    Monank Patel
    Monank PatelUSA
    567 Runs
    M14
    HS121*
    SR91.59

    purple-capMost Wickets

    Dilon Heyliger
    Dilon HeyligerCAN
    25 Wickets
    Inn12
    Avg19.24
    SR24.16
    Feb 14, 2025 11:35 AM IST

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: Andries Gous smashed a Four on Ruben Trumpelmann bowling . USA at 10/0 after 0.6 overs

    Namibia vs USA Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

    Feb 14, 2025 10:32 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 52 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Namibia vs USA Match Details
    Match 52 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Namibia and USA to be held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA score after 6 overs is 26/0
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes