Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA score after 6 overs is 26/0
- 31 Mins agoUSA at 26/0 after 6 overs
- 34 Mins agoSmit Patel smashed a Four on JJ Smit bowling . USA at 24/0 after 5.2 overs
- 36 Mins agoUSA at 20/0 after 5 overs
- 40 Mins agoUSA at 17/0 after 4 overs
- 44 Mins agoUSA at 17/0 after 3 overs
- 47 Mins agoSmit Patel smashed a Four on Ruben Trumpelmann bowling . USA at 15/0 after 2.1 overs
- 49 Mins agoUSA at 11/0 after 2 overs
- 51 Mins agoUSA at 10/0 after 1 overs
- 52 Mins agoAndries Gous smashed a Four on Ruben Trumpelmann bowling . USA at 10/0 after 0.6 overs
- 55 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 52 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
Namibia vs USA Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 52 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 14 Feb 2025 at 11:30 AM
Venue : Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
Namibia squad -
Malan Kruger, Shaun Fouche, Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Balt, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, JP Kotze, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Jan-Izak de Villiers, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann
USA squad -
Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Sushant Modani, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Smit Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad...Read More
Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 26/0 after 6 overs
Namibia vs USA Live Score:
USA
Smit Patel 13 (20)
Andries Gous 11 (16)
Namibia
JJ Smit 0/7 (3)
Namibia vs USA Live Score: Smit Patel smashed a Four on JJ Smit bowling . USA at 24/0 after 5.2 overs
Namibia vs USA Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.
Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 20/0 after 5 overs
Namibia vs USA Live Score:
USA
Andries Gous 11 (16)
Smit Patel 8 (14)
Namibia
Ruben Trumpelmann 0/19 (3)
Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 17/0 after 4 overs
Namibia vs USA Live Score:
USA
Andries Gous 9 (11)
Smit Patel 7 (13)
Namibia
JJ Smit 0/1 (2)
Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 17/0 after 3 overs
Namibia vs USA Live Score:
USA
Smit Patel 7 (13)
Andries Gous 9 (5)
Namibia
Ruben Trumpelmann 0/16 (2)
Namibia vs USA Live Score: Smit Patel smashed a Four on Ruben Trumpelmann bowling . USA at 15/0 after 2.1 overs
Namibia vs USA Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.
Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 11/0 after 2 overs
Namibia vs USA Live Score:
USA
Smit Patel 2 (8)
Andries Gous 8 (4)
Namibia
JJ Smit 0/1 (1)
Namibia vs USA Live Score: USA at 10/0 after 1 overs
Namibia vs USA Live Score:
USA
Andries Gous 8 (4)
Smit Patel 1 (2)
Namibia
Ruben Trumpelmann 0/10 (1)
Namibia vs USA Live Score: Andries Gous smashed a Four on Ruben Trumpelmann bowling . USA at 10/0 after 0.6 overs
Namibia vs USA Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 52 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
Namibia vs USA Match Details
Match 52 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Namibia and USA to be held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.