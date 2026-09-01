‘Makes you a selfish team’: Ramiz Raja lets it rip at Pakistan for ‘hitting panic button’, asks ‘what is the guarantee?’
Ramiz Raja minced no words, lashing out at the PCB for sending a few players back home post-disastrous results in the UK.
Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan batter and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), hit out at the current dispensation led by Mohsin Naqvi for “hitting the panic button” and sending seven players back home from England after the defeats in the first two Tests of the three-match series. Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha have all been given the marching orders, and the trio are part of the seven-player list who will leave the Test series midway.
Seven replacements have been brought in ahead of the third and final Test against England in Birmingham. The most striking change, however, has come in the backroom, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant coach Umar Gul also released from their positions.
Pakistan have endured a miserable start to the series. They were beaten by an innings at Headingley in the first Test before England completed a 194-run victory at Lord’s. Across their four innings in the series, Pakistan have failed to cross the 200-run mark on every occasion.
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Ramiz described the move as a sign that the team had reacted to its poor results by pressing the panic button, and questioned whether such a major overhaul could deliver better performances immediately.
“I'm trying to convince myself this is all OK, but it is not. It just shows Pakistan cricket has hit a panic button. It's not good for the game, it's not good for the confidence of the players who have come in, or for the players who are left, because it makes you a selfish team,” Ramiz, BBC Radio 5 Live.
“What is the guarantee they will get the results? Some of these guys have not played Test cricket. I've got no idea why this was done,” he added.
‘Firing a manager’
Ramiz also added that sending players back home midway through a tour is unheard of in cricket.
“I'm really not happy with the situation. How many times have we seen this happen in world cricket? Never, ever. This is more like football, midway through the season, firing a manager. If you ask me how things can be fixed, I've got no idea,” said Ramiz.
The timing of the changes is also notable, with the Pakistan squad scheduled to meet King Charles at Clarence House during their stay in the UK.
The latest decisions come after a turbulent Lord's Test that was overshadowed by an off-field controversy involving Imran Khan's sons. An interview with Suleiman and Kasim Khan, conducted by Sky Sports during the lunch interval on the opening day, prompted the PCB to consider strong action, including withdrawing from the remainder of the match and the tour.
Pakistan eventually continued with the Test, while captain Babar and head coach Sarfaraz said they were unaware of any plan to boycott the match.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More