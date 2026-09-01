Joe Root points finger at ‘different’ Dukes ball as pacers rule England summer: ‘I’ve not got evidence on that…'

The ongoing England vs Pakistan Test series has been dominated by fast bowlers, with batters from both sides struggling to cope with the challenging conditions. While England's batting has somehow managed to remain respectable, Pakistan have been completely exposed, with their batting unit falling apart under pressure. Neither side has produced an individual century in the first two Tests of the three-match series, with England already taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. Pakistan's struggles have been particularly alarming. They have failed to cross 200 in all four innings so far, underlining just how badly their batting has suffered. With one Test still to go, Pakistan's batters face a major challenge to restore some pride. Joe Root drops big hint on why batters are struggling in England (Action Images via Reuters)

Joe Root, England's all-time leading Test run-scorer, managed just 28 runs across two innings at Lord's. His recent struggles against Pakistan have also continued, with the England batter dismissed lbw nine times in his last seven matches. So far in this series, Root has scored only 94 runs across three innings.

Root pointed to a possible change in the Dukes ball as one reason for the unusual movement and the struggles batters have faced in the series, admitting he did not have concrete evidence but had noticed a difference in how the ball behaved.