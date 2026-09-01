Joe Root points finger at ‘different’ Dukes ball as pacers rule England summer: ‘I’ve not got evidence on that…'
Joe Root pointed to a possible change in the Dukes ball as one reason for the unusual movement and the struggles batters have faced in the series.
The ongoing England vs Pakistan Test series has been dominated by fast bowlers, with batters from both sides struggling to cope with the challenging conditions. While England's batting has somehow managed to remain respectable, Pakistan have been completely exposed, with their batting unit falling apart under pressure. Neither side has produced an individual century in the first two Tests of the three-match series, with England already taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. Pakistan's struggles have been particularly alarming. They have failed to cross 200 in all four innings so far, underlining just how badly their batting has suffered. With one Test still to go, Pakistan's batters face a major challenge to restore some pride.
Joe Root, England's all-time leading Test run-scorer, managed just 28 runs across two innings at Lord's. His recent struggles against Pakistan have also continued, with the England batter dismissed lbw nine times in his last seven matches. So far in this series, Root has scored only 94 runs across three innings.
Root pointed to a possible change in the Dukes ball as one reason for the unusual movement and the struggles batters have faced in the series, admitting he did not have concrete evidence but had noticed a difference in how the ball behaved.
Deep Dive
“I think the balls have been very different this year," Root said. “I think there’s a different lacquer to them. I’ve not got evidence on that, I probably need to ask Dukes, but I think there’s a lacquer on the seam. They don’t want them to go out of shape and get them changed," he added.
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Pacers have largely dominated the English summer, with recalled England seamer Ollie Robinson taking 23 wickets in three Tests at a staggering average of 8.34, before adding eight more scalps in the series-clinching 194-run win over Pakistan at Lord's.
“Balls are slightly different and it’s hard”
Root further explained how the conditions and the nature of the ball have combined to make life difficult for batters, with the England star admitting it has been one of those challenging summers where everything seems to favour the bowlers.
“They seem a lot firmer and probably if they’re dinting the wickets then it’s going to seam off the dints, it’s going to make it move more. Sometimes you do come across summers where you know it is the perfect storm. You get overcast conditions, you get a bit of rain to contend with, the balls are slightly different and it’s hard. But that’s part of the challenge of Test cricket," he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More