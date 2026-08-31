Mayank Agarwal is the latest Indian to head to county cricket, joins Ben Stokes' Durham
The 35-year-old Karnataka batsman has not played for India since 2022. Durham have four more matches to go this season.
One Indian player after another is heading to the United Kingdom to play the county championship, which is in its last phase. Former India batsman Mayank Agarwal is the latest player as he joins Ben Stokes' Durham for the remainder of the season. Durham have four more games to play: against Northamptonshire (from September 02-05), against Middlesex (from September 8-11), against Worcestershire (from September 15-18) and finally against Lancashire (from September 24-27).
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"We are delighted to have Mayank joining us for our County Championship run-in," Ryan Campbell, Durham's head coach, said.
"With David Bedingham returning to South Africa ahead of their international red-ball summer, it was important we acted by recruiting a high-class international cricketer for the remainder of the season.
"Mayank is a hugely talented batter who has a superb first-class record. We look forward to him contributing to Durham as we look to secure our return to Division One of the County Championship," he added.
Agarwal played 21 Tests and five ODIs for India and scored four centuries in the longest format of the game. He has not represented India since 2022. The 35-year-old Karnataka batsman is not in India's scheme of things at present, but he continues to nurture his passion for cricket.
At present, there are quite a few Indian players plying their trade in county cricket. These are Yuzvendra Chahal (Northamptonshire), R Sai Kishore (Gloucestershire), Rahul Chahar (Surrey), Jaydev Unadkat (Sussex), Auqib Nabi (Surrey) and Mahipal Lomror (Surrey). Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar have had short stints too.
The big Durham controversy
Durham have been at the centre of a storm recently after their player Brydon Carse was pictured handcuffed in Derby. Apparently, he was, in the company of Stokes and Matthew Potts, celebrating Durham’s big win against Derbyshire. He was released later without charges but after the incident he was dropped from the England squad for the second Test against Pakistan that finished in another win for the home team on Sunday. Carse was in the squad for the first two Tests, but he was allowed to represent Durham since he wasn’t going to make the English Playing XI for the first Test at Headingley. Durham have since beaten Gloucestershire as well, by 10 wickets. Carse played in that match and picked up four wickets in all. He also contributed 20 with the bat in the first innings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More