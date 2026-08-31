‘Did he come out and bat after all this?’: David Warner doesn’t appear to be impressed either with Imam-ul-Haq
The Pakistan batsman didn’t bat in either of the innings of the Lord’s Test on account of injury, leading to massive criticism from former players.
Pakistan lost the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday to concede the series with one game still to go. The Test match was highly controversial and eventful. Controversial because Sky decided to air Imran Khan’s sons’ interview. Then it was a rain-affected contest. Then Imam-ul-Haq didn’t bat in either of the innings as Pakistan lost by 194 runs. Why? He picked up a calf injury on the opening day.
Later, it turned out it wasn’t a very serious one. Considering Pakistan were trailing in the game right from the outset at a pace-friendly pitch, he could have summoned up the courage to come out and bat and contribute whatever he could. Cricket history is replete with instances where players, despite being severely injured, come out and do what they can for their teams.
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Deep Dive
Former England pacer Stuart Broad took Imam to task after the left-hander batsman did a little knocking, seemingly during one of the breaks on day four, with the calf concerned all taped up. He was limping too. When Broad, doing commentary work for Sky Sports, saw this, he lost all patience. “That’s all for show. He has got a bit of stick from the media and maybe his teammates. Whatever. You can do that inside the indoor school without anyone seeing, you don’t have to come wearing shorts and tape and hobble around like that. I am not impressed with that. Sorry,” he said on Sky Sports.
Former Australia opener David Warner is a little late to the whole thing, as suggests his post on Monday. He shared a video post on X, showing Imam doing the knocking and commented: “Did he come out and bat after all this??”
By the tone of the comment, it appears he doesn’t exactly know what happened: whether or not Imam came out to bat. “All this” suggests he wasn’t happy with what he saw. Safe to say, he didn’t like it either.
Now, the Pakistani social media is reporting that Imam won’t feature in the third and final Test scheduled for September 9 at Edgbaston. He is being sent back. Muhammad Rizwan is another player who is going back after a very poor batting show in both Tests. A couple of his dismissals were not in line with Test cricket. In the last four Tests, he has not scored a fifty. However, there is no official word on the imminent departure of Imam and Rizwan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More