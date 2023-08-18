'I'm not injured. I was just tired': Pakistan star ends worrying speculations, reveals 'Asia Cup' chat with Babar Azam

Over the past few days, reports of a prevailing injury concern surrounding Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah circulated extensively across social media platforms. Speculation intensified following Naseem's absence from a recent Lanka Premier League encounter, adding to worries of Pakistan fans. The promising young bowler had been representing the Colombo Strikers in the ongoing Lanka Premier League before the team's exit from the competition. Pakistan players in action during Asia Cup 2022(AFP)

His presence was marked by notable performances, with Naseem showcasing his prowess by claiming a noteworthy tally of 10 wickets in seven matches. With an impressive average of 19.40, an economy rate of 7.32, and an impactful strike rate of 15.90, Naseem Shah etched his mark on the LPL stage as one of the leading overseas players. In fact, Naseem was the second-highest wicket-taker among overseas players at the end of the group stage – only behind South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi (12 wickets in 8 matches), who plays for Galle Titans.

As speculations swirled over Naseem Shah's rumoured injuries, the bowler finally stepped forward to dispel the speculations. The youngster clarified that it was Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam – who also played for the Strikers – who advised him to take a break. According to Naseem, Babar emphasized the importance of resting ahead of Pakistan's impending international commitments, which include Afghanistan ODIs and the Asia Cup.

"I'm not injured, I was just tired. Babar Azam suggested me to take rest as we had Afghanistan ODIs and Asia Cup coming up. I was playing back-to-back matches and there was no time to take rest," said Naseem Shah, as quoted by India.com.

In the forthcoming months, the spotlight will move towards One Day Internationals (ODIs), as the cricketing world gears up for the eagerly anticipated World Cup in India in October-November. Against this backdrop, the Asia Cup assumes heightened significance for Pakistan, as they take on some of the leading competitors in world cricket – particularly within the subcontinent.

Pakistan's campaign begins with a much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals India on September 2, an opener set to draw widespread attention from the cricketing community. The Asia Cup could potentially see a trilogy of clashes between the two teams – both will meet again in Super Fours, given they qualify for the stage with top-2 finishes in Group A. Another top-2 finish in Super Four will see India and Pakistan also meeting in the title clash.

The two teams will also clash in the ODI World Cup on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

