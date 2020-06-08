e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Nasser Hussain and James Anderson’s Twitter banter leaves fans in splits

Nasser Hussain and James Anderson’s Twitter banter leaves fans in splits

Anderson was not going to let go of this opportunity and joined in the fun by uploading the toss photo from the Ashes Test in 2002. Hussain’s decision to field first had backfired at the Gabba as they lost the match by 384 runs, eventually losing the series 1-4. 

cricket Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:58 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Screengrab of video posted by Nasser Hussain of James Anderson and Graeme Swann imitating the toss from the 2002 Gabba Test between England and Australia.
Screengrab of video posted by Nasser Hussain of James Anderson and Graeme Swann imitating the toss from the 2002 Gabba Test between England and Australia.(Twitter/Nasser Hussain)
         

James Anderson might not be the best timer of the ball with a bat in hand, but his sense of timing when it comes to humour and wit is to the point, in fact it can at times be as lethal as his outswingers. Known for trolling his teammates, from both past and present, Anderson recently had a funny banter on Twitter with his former captain Nasser Hussain.

The former England captain revealed that he has been asked by a sports broadcaster to put together the top-10 moments featuring English cricket between 1990 to 2020. He started by picking England’s 2019 ICC World Cup win. 

Sky Sports replied to the tweet with the photo of Hussain’s century celebration from the 2002 Natwest Trophy Final against India. To this, the former England skipper wrote: “Looking at 8 more now (along with a winking emoticon).”

Anderson was not going to let go of this opportunity and joined in the fun by uploading the toss photo from the Ashes Test in 2002. Hussain’s decision to field first had backfired at the Gabba as they lost the match by 384 runs, eventually losing the series 1-4. 

Hussain was having none of it as he then uploaded a parody toss video of Anderson and former spinner Greame Swann where the fast-bowler was seen mimicking Hussain and the latter impersonating Ian Chappell, who was with the broadcasters at the time. 

Hussain’s post read: “I still think this is a better version of that fateful morning.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Lockdown in West Bengal to extend till June 30, says CM Mamata Banerjee
Lockdown in West Bengal to extend till June 30, says CM Mamata Banerjee
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
‘Do gaz ki doori’ cannot become distance between BJP and people: Amit Shah
‘Do gaz ki doori’ cannot become distance between BJP and people: Amit Shah
New planes to fly PM Modi, President to have self-protection suites
New planes to fly PM Modi, President to have self-protection suites
Only poor and middle-class will continue to pay, Chidambaram’s take on fuel price hike
Only poor and middle-class will continue to pay, Chidambaram’s take on fuel price hike
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In