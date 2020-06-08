Nasser Hussain and James Anderson’s Twitter banter leaves fans in splits

cricket

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:58 IST

James Anderson might not be the best timer of the ball with a bat in hand, but his sense of timing when it comes to humour and wit is to the point, in fact it can at times be as lethal as his outswingers. Known for trolling his teammates, from both past and present, Anderson recently had a funny banter on Twitter with his former captain Nasser Hussain.

The former England captain revealed that he has been asked by a sports broadcaster to put together the top-10 moments featuring English cricket between 1990 to 2020. He started by picking England’s 2019 ICC World Cup win.

Looking for 8 more now 😉 https://t.co/ISCjUoavRI — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 5, 2020

Sky Sports replied to the tweet with the photo of Hussain’s century celebration from the 2002 Natwest Trophy Final against India. To this, the former England skipper wrote: “Looking at 8 more now (along with a winking emoticon).”

Anderson was not going to let go of this opportunity and joined in the fun by uploading the toss photo from the Ashes Test in 2002. Hussain’s decision to field first had backfired at the Gabba as they lost the match by 384 runs, eventually losing the series 1-4.

Hussain was having none of it as he then uploaded a parody toss video of Anderson and former spinner Greame Swann where the fast-bowler was seen mimicking Hussain and the latter impersonating Ian Chappell, who was with the broadcasters at the time.

I still think this is a better version of that fateful morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/obXcgIwFw8 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 5, 2020

Hussain’s post read: “I still think this is a better version of that fateful morning.