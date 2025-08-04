Nasser Hussain, Vaughan unleash on 'panicky' England as Oval humiliation draws fire: 'Would’ve been a travesty had...'

Former captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain shredded the England team after their humiliating six-run loss to India at The Oval, which resulted in the Shubman Gill-led side levelling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. England lost the Oval Test by six runs against India

In the Bazball era, England have built a reputation as formidable chasers. Although no team had ever successfully chased 374 at The Oval, England had pulled off fourth-innings chases of 370+ twice in recent years — both against India, including one earlier in this series at Leeds.

Riding on a century stand between Harry Brook and Joe Root, who forged a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket on Day 4 of the fifth Test, England appeared on the verge of a record-breaking win in London. But it all unraveled quickly. Either side of the Tea break, India snared three quick wickets for just 26 runs before wrapping up the final four in the first hour on Day 5, eventually bowling England out for 367.

Speaking to Sky Cricket, Nasser said it would have been a "travesty" had England sealed a 3-1 series win in London against India.

“It would have been a travesty had England won the series 3-1. India deserve to make to 2-2 for the amount of good cricket they have played in this series. The final scoreline was well and truly deserved by India, and it was very fitting for Siraj to get the final wicket,” he said.

Vaughan, on the other hand, questioned England's approach in the chase, especially on the final day, saying they lost their nerve under pressure, opting for high-risk strokes instead of building a steady partnership

“You have to say that England did panic. The ball was swinging around and they went for this high-risk attacking option. They just needed one partnership. They panicked in a way that they can with the way that they play. It’s not panic — it's just the way that they play. They play with a huge amount of aggression,” he told BBC Test Match Special.

From 301 for three right before Tea on Day 4, England lost their final seven wickets for just 66 runs. This was their lowest margin of defeat in a Test match at home in 123 years. The previous lowest was by three runs, against Australia in Manchester, in 1902.