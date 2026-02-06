Nasser Hussain, Ravi Shastri headline star-studded ‘dynamic’ commentary panel for T20 World Cup 2026

The T20 World Cup is just one more sleep away. The 20-team competition will get underway on Saturday, February 7, in Colombo, when Pakistan take on the Netherlands. Ahead of the opening fixture of the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday revealed the star-studded commentary panel, featuring Nasser Hussain, Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop and Ian Smith. The broadcast panel will also feature Aaron Finch, the former Australia skipper who led the team to the T20 World Cup triumph in 2021. Nasser Hussain and Ravi Shastri headline the star-studded dynamic commentary panel (SkyCricket screengrab)

The other names who would be calling the game in the upcoming tournament are Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock and Katey Martin.

The T20 World Cup 2026 will also see Temba Bavuma, South Africa's Test and ODI captain and former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews making their TV commentary debut.

Also Read: Nasser Hussain backs Pakistan, Bangladesh in their stance against ICC in T20 World Cup row: ‘Someone had to say enough’ The commentary panel in India and Sri Lanka will be further strengthened by leading global broadcasters Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor and Niall O’Brien.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup always brings out the best of people and performances. Whether you’re in the middle, in the stands or watching from your sofa, the intensity of this tournament is unmistakable and will be felt all over the world," said Bavuma in an official release issued by the ICC.

On the other hand, Mathews said, "Cricket is woven into the very fabric of both India and Sri Lanka, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup - full of skill, flair, and opportunity - captures everything we Sri Lankans love about the game. I cannot wait to share our nation’s cricketing spirit with fans from all over the world.”

Three matches on the opening day The opening day of the T20 World Cup will feature three matches: Pakistan vs the Netherlands (Colombo), Scotland vs the West Indies (Kolkata), and India vs the USA (Mumbai).

The broadcast for the tournament will also witness Hawk-Eye delivering off-bat tracking. The full Decision Review System (DRS) services, including ball tracking and edge detection, will also be available.

WTVision will manage the on-air graphics, enhanced by detailed cricket data analytics from CricViz. Quidich Innovation Labs will also operate Field 360°, a virtual field model that provides clarity on fielding positions, tactical setups, and in-game adjustments.