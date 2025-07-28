Nasser Hussain tears into Ben Stokes’ ‘silly’ ploy as Jadeja, Sundar defy Bazball: They deserved a hundred

Former England captain Nasser Hussain minced no words as he lashed out at Ben Stokes, calling out his "silly" antics towards the end of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in Manchester that overshadowed the defiance of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. The two all-rounders put on a valiant show with the bat to deny England and leave them frustrated with a draw that kept the series alive. Nasser Hussain has his say on Ben Stokes' antics

With Jadeja in his 90s and Sundar in his 80s, an effort that crashed England's hopes for the second time in the innings after they had sniffed an opportunity early on Day 5 with the dismissal of centurion Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, a draw in Manchester seemed inevitable. Hence, Stokes walked up to the two batters, offered to shake hands and call it a draw.

But neither Jadeja nor Sundar seemed interested at all. With a deserving hundred just around the corner, the two batters looked keen to wait for the personal milestone, leaving Stokes infuriated. He tossed the ball to part-timer Harry Brook, who, in his act of protest, bowled comical deliveries as Jadeja notched up his fifth career ton in no time, while Sundar got to his maiden century two more overs later.

Speaking to Sky Cricket, Hussain said he did not see anything wrong in Jadeja and Sundar waiting for their centuries, saying they rather deserved it.

“I didn't have a problem. England seemed to have a problem with it, they were a little bit tired, tired bowlers, tired legs. They wanted to get off. The two lads have worked hard to get into the eighties, they wanted Test match hundreds. Stokes didn’t have to bowl Brook, and it looked a bit silly at the end there, but we make far too much of these things. They played well, they deserved a draw, they deserved to be there at the end,” he said.

Hussain was in fact all praise for India in eking out the draw after the nightmarish start of 0/2 on Day 4 in the opening over of the second innings. It was followed by a 188-run stand for the third wicket between Gill and Rahul, before Jadeja and Sundar sealed the fate, perfectly setting up for the series finale at The Oval.

“All credit to India. It's only England’s second-ever draw under this Bazball regime — the other one on this ground as well, because of rain. This one was a draw simply because England couldn’t roll over the two left-handers, who were brilliant,” he added.