'Natwest final not my favourite knock': Kaif names his best ODI innings; 'Had a 132-run partnership with Dravid'

Mohammad Kaif scored 20 fifties and three centuries for India but his innings of an unbeaten 87 in the final of the 2002 Natwest Trophy final will stand the test of time. Chasing 326 to win, Kaif and Yuvraj Singh lifted India from the dead with a partnership 121 runs and took the score from 146/5 to 267/5. Yuvraj got out but Kaif saw the team through to the finishing line as India registered one of the most famous ODI wins of all time.

Kaif's innings is one that is still spoken of highly 20 years later. But do you know that for Kaif himself, it isn't the most important knock he has played. While the former India batter holds his Lord's epic very close to his heart, Kaif has picked another ODI special and called it his best ODI innings of all time.

"People always talk about my batting in the Natwest Trophy final. It is a very famous innings but it's not my favourite knock. But I would like to talk about another knock which is my favourite. This was against Pakistan in 2004. We had lost four wickets quickly and I had added 132-run partnership with Dravid," Kaif told SportsKeeda.

The series Kaif is referring to is India's historic tour of Pakistan in 2004, where heading into the fourth ODI, Pakistan were ahead 2-1. India had taken the first ODI in Karachi, which was a high-scoring thriller, after which Pakistan secured wins in Rawalpindi and Peshawar. Chasing 294 to win to push the series into the decider, India were in early trouble at 4/94, which later became 5/162. From there on, Kaif (71*) and Rahul Dravid (76*) steadied the ship with a century-partnership and took India over the line

"We were chasing some 290. We were behind 1-2 in the series. It was in Lahore and I scored an unbeaten 72. I remember that knock fondly because we were able to level the series 2-2 and India won the series. We had toured Pakistan after a long time so that was special," added Kaif.

