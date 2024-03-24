Navjot Sidhu drops big prediction after Rishabh Pant makes IPL comeback vs PBKS: ‘Just a matter of time…’

Taming his nerves to make a comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday, Rishabh Pant played his first competitive match after 15 months following a life-threatening car crash. Pant captained Delhi Capitals (DC) in the franchise's IPL 2024 opener against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. In his comeback match at the IPL 2024, Pant had to settle for a defeat at the hands of Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings. Sidhu feels that it is only a 'matter of time' before Pant regains his form(PTI)

Though Pant failed to cap off an ideal comeback, former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu feels that it is only a 'matter of time' before the DC skipper regains his form in the cash-rich league. Pant scored two fours in his 13-ball 18 against PBKS in the second match of the IPL 2024. The DC skipper was dismissed by PBKS pacer Harshal Patel in the 12th over of the Delhi innings.

'Indian cricket has got its fine gem back'

"(He is) leading Delhi Capitals and running between the wickets and playing good cricket. Just a matter of time he will regain his form. But, importantly, Indian cricket has got its fine gem back, and we should be thankful to God on his return to the field," Sidhu said on Star Sports' Cricket Live programme.

Pant sustained multiple injuries in a serious car accident in December 2022. The DC wicketkeeper tore all three key ligaments in his right knee. The Delhi Capitals captain had three successful reconstructive surgeries following the car crash. Completing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Pant was confirmed as DC's captain for the IPL 2024 before the tournament opener.

'How anyone can survive that sort of horrifying accident?'

"When this accident had happened, I saw the picture of the vehicle. Everything got burned, and there was no vehicle at the scene. How anyone can survive that sort of horrifying accident? Post that, we were in assumption that whether the operations will succeed or not, but all went well for him. And in the process of physiotherapy when the removal of plaster happens your body doesn't move at all which is a very painful experience for anyone... from that condition, he is out now," Sidhu added.