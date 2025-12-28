Search Search
Sunday, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks divine intervention to bring Virat Kohli out of Test retirement: ‘If God granted me one wish…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 28, 2025 07:00 am IST

Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu said that if God granted him one wish, he would ask for Virat Kohli to take back his Test retirement. 

Virat Kohli's recent crackling form in white-ball cricket has Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking divine intervention. The former Indian batter said that if God ever granted him one wish, he would ask for Kohli to come out of Test retirement and play the toughest format of the game again. Kohli, 37, widely regarded as one of the finest Indian Test captains, retired from his favourite format earlier this year, just days before the squad announcement for the series against England.

Virat Kohli retired from Tests in May 2025. (PTI)
Virat Kohli retired from Tests in May 2025. (PTI)

Kohli's decision came on the back of a horrendous Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia Down Under, where he kept chasing deliveries bowled in the fourth stump channel. He did score a century in the series opener in Perth, but his campaign went downhill post that as the batter struggled against the moving ball, failing to curb his instincts of chasing the deliveries bowled well outside the off stump.

Also Read: Virat Kohli signs ball, gets clicked with Gujarat spinner who dismissed him in Vijay Hazare Trophy

His decision to bid adieu to Tests came out of the blue, and no one was prepared for Kohli to say goodbye to a format he championed throughout his career. However, Kohli has been in phenomenal form of late, scoring centuries for fun in ODIs, and this has led to Sidhu praying to God for his Test comeback.

“If God granted me a wish I’d say bring Kohli out of his retirement & make him play Test Cricket …. Nothing would give more joy and ecstasy to a country of 1.5 billion ! His fitness is that of a twenty year old - he himself 24 carat gold,” Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote on Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli won't be coming out of Test retirement, and he made it clear after winning the Player of the Match award in Ranchi against South Africa. Throughout the contest, there were murmurs about the BCCI decision-makers potentially asking Kohli to reconsider his Test retirement.

However, Kohli put all rumours to rest, stating that he has no plans of a U-turn and he will continue to play just the ODIs.

Kohli falls short of 10,000 Test runs

If someone in 2019 had predicted that Kohli wouldn't get to the 10,000-run mark in Tests, no one would have believed that person. However, such was the downward trend post-2020 that Kohli indeed failed to join the coveted club.

Kohli's Test career has seen him play 123 matches and score 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His highest score in the format is an unbeaten 254, which came against South Africa in Pune.

Kohli most recently played the opening two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi against Andhra and Gujarat, playing knocks of 131 and 77. Before this, he won the Player of the Series accolade against South Africa after hitting two tons and one unbeaten fifty.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
News / Cricket News / Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks divine intervention to bring Virat Kohli out of Test retirement: ‘If God granted me one wish…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On