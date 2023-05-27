NCA to have a say on state units naming physios, trainers

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has decided to regulate the appointment of physios and trainers in the state units. After a spate of injuries to contracted players with many breaking down after being selected for national duty, it was decided that any future appointment of state physios and trainers will be done by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). BCCI logo(HT Photo)

“All interviews will be conducted by NCA. Once contracts expire, new appointments will be made by NCA,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said after its special general meeting. “In simple words there will be 38 Nitin Patels (who is the head of Sports Science at NCA).”

BCCI is in talks with England and New Zealand cricket boards to resume reciprocal shadow tours. The home one-day series against Afghanistan was to begin immediately after the WTC final, but it could be postponed.

Asia Cup row

The deadlock over the Asia Cup dates and venues continues. Shah, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, will hold talks with officials of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan cricket boards on the sidelines of Sunday’s IPL final.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which holds the hosting rights for the Asia Cup scheduled in September, continues to push for a hybrid model where it gets to host at least the first four league matches before the event is moved to a neutral venue. This formula is not backed by BCCI and is unlikely to materialise.

“When it comes to India-Pakistan matters, neither India nor Pakistan has been hosting the Asia Cup,” a BCCI official said.

Shah said he expected a resolution soon and that “in a week to 10 days an emergent ACC meeting will be called.”

PCB has linked Pakistan’s ODI World Cup participation in India to a resolution of the Asia Cup issue. ICC is expected to make an announcement of the World Cup venues in London by early June. 10 to 12 Indian venues are expected to be selected with the final in Ahmedabad.

The SGM authorised office-bearers to appoint a World Cup organising committee, Women’s Premier League sub-committee and Grounds and Infrastructure committee. BCCI’s Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy was tabled and will be finalised by the AGM.

