Neeraj Chopra feels one minor adjustment can help Jasprit Bumrah generate more pace

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra shared a piece of advice for India speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who is also his favourite fast bowler. Chopra during an interaction on the Indian Express’ Idea Exchange expressed that if the paceman increases his run-up it add more pace to his bowling. Jasprit Bumrah and Neeraj Chopra

“I like Jasprit Bumrah, I find his action unique. I feel he should lengthen his run-up to add more pace," said Chopra. He made the assessment based on interactions with other javelin throwers. “As a javelin thrower, we often discuss how bowlers can increase their pace if they start their run-up from a little further back. I like Bumrah’s style.”

Neeraj was present during the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, which India lost by six wickets. Sharing his experience on the same, Neeraj added: "This was the first time I watched a match fully. When I was on the flight, India had lost three wickets already.

“Virat (Kohli) bhai and KL Rahul were batting when I reached. There are some technical things that I don’t understand.

“Batting in the daytime wasn’t very easy. In the evening, I think, batting became easy. But our guys tried. Sometimes, it’s just not our day. But, frankly, everyone had a great tournament."

He also pointed that it could be the Aussie mentality, which helped them outplay a star studded Indian unit in the summit clash. India had won 10 matches in the lead up to the final but were completely outplayed on the big occassion.

“Maybe, somewhere mentally, the Australian team held an edge at the start. When they bowled, I found they had a strong mindset. In the end, they had completely flipped it over. They were confident about their game,” said Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra is the third javelin thrower in history to hold both the Olympic and World Championships titles after world record holder Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway.