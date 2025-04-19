Nehal Wadhera's celebration after PBKS hit winning runs against RCB becomes a talking point

When Nehal Wadhera walked out to bat at No.5 for Punjab Kings, the match had just started to get interesting. Royal Challengers Bengaluru were clawing their way back courtesy a dream over by Josh Hazlewood, who dismissed PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis in quick succession. With 42 needed off 36 balls with six wickets in hand, the equation was still heavily in favour of PBKS, but funny things happen in cricket, especially in rain-curtailed games. That Hazlewood over - the 8th one in PBKS' 96-run chase in the 14-over-a-side rain-curtailed game - was just a reminder. Nehal Wadhera celebrating

However, in the very next over, Wadhera decided to kill the tension. The PBKS left-hander hit RCB leg-spinner Suyash Sharma for a four and a six to end the 9th over and bring relief back in the PBKS dugout. Wadhera hit Suyash for another six and two fours in the 11th over to take the game out of RCB's grasp. He was unbeaten on 33 off 19 balls as PBKS reached home with 11 balls to spare.

Wadhera's celebration as soon as Marcus Stoinis hit the winning runs was as impressive as his nerves-of-steel batting. Wadhera stuck out his right hand, made a fist-like motion and shouted "come on" a few times while walking towards Stoinis. It was not over the top but it conveyed a message. Wadhera was here to say and so were the Punjab Kings.

Needless to say, Wadhera's celebration garnered as much attention if not more as his batting under pressure at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Wadhera has already made three impactful contributions in the six matches he has played this season. The attacking left-handed batter is severe against the spinners but also has the game to dig deep and soak up the pressure. This versatility allows PBKS to use him as a permanent member of the batting order. Wadhera has scored 181 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 150 this year

Batting first, Tim David (50 off 26 balls) struck a counter-attacking fifty to lift RCB to 95 for nine in a match that was reduced to 14 overs per side after a delayed start due to evening showers.

In reply, PBKS completed the chase in 12.1 overs with Nehal Wadhera making a brisk 33 off 19 balls. Josh Hazlewood (3/14) bowled brilliantly for RCB, but his effort was not enough.

Earlier, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen doing the bulk of the damage for the visiting team.