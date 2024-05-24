‘Neither I nor BCCI approached any Australian player with India head coach offer’: Jay Shah quashes Ponting's claim

BCCI secretary Jay Shah denied approaching "any former Australian cricketer" for the Indian cricket team's head coach role a day after Ricky Ponting claimed that he had "a few one-to-one" discussions with the board officials regarding the same during IPL 2024. "I've seen a lot of reports about it," Ponting was quoted as saying Thursday by the International Cricket Council website. "There were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it," he added. Jay Shah and Ricky Ponting

Jay Shah, however, denied the reports and called them "incorrect." His statement did not name any individual, but the "former Australia cricketer" reference indicated that it was in response to Ponting's claims. “Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect," Jay Shah said on Friday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The BCCI secretary added that India's next head coach, who would take over the mantle from former India captain Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup, should have in-depth knowledge of India's domestic structure. "Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It's crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level," he said.

Ponting, however, is not the only former Australian cricketer whose name has been doing the rounds ever since BCCI invited applications for Inda head coach. Pointing's teammate and current LSG coach, Justin Langer, has been asked about the same wherever he has had the mic in the last few weeks. But like Ponting, Langer too has gone on record to express his unwillingness to replace Dravid.

BCCI will pick head coach who can take Indian cricket forward

Jay Shah says the head's role demands high level of professionalism and a vision to take Indian cricket forward. "When we talk about international cricket, no role is more prestigious than that of the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Team India commands the largest fan base globally, enjoying support that is truly unrivalled. Our rich history, passion for the game make this one of the most lucrative jobs in the world. The role demands a high level of professionalism as one gets to nurture some of the best cricketers in the world and an assembly line of talented cricketers to follow. Catering to the aspirations of a billion fans is a huge honour and the BCCI will pick the right candidate, capable of propelling Indian cricket forward," he said.