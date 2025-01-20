'Neither Richards nor Bradman': Kohli, Rohit reminded they aren't bigger than the game, told to follow Yuvraj's example

Former cricketer Yograj Singh has advised India batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play domestic cricket to regain form. The star duo has been struggling with the form and endured a tough tour to Australia, where India suffered a 1-3 defeat. After their below-par performances in red-ball cricket, several former cricketers advised them to play Ranji Trophy matches, and Yograj has also joined the same bandwagon, stating that no one is bigger than cricket, not even greats like Viv Richards or Don Bradman. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been advised by several former cricketers to play domestic cricket to regain form.(AFP)

Yograj, father of Yuvraj Singh, stated that if seniors like Kohli and Rohit play domestic cricket, it will also benefit the youngsters who can play with them.

“You can never become bigger than the game. Neither Viv Richards nor Don Bradman, they were never bigger than cricket and neither can anyone become. So what you do is you come back from the tours, you must start playing domestic cricket. When Test players play domestic cricket, then the rest of the youngsters playing with them get a lot of confidence,” Yograj told ANI.

Meanwhile, Rohit has already confirmed that he will be playing Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, but Kohli has opted out of Delhi's match due to a neck sprain. The former India captain last played a Ranji Trophy match in 2012, against Uttar Pradesh at Ghaziabad's Mohan Nagar. After the BCCI made Ranji Trophy participation mandatory, only two among all star batters are missing out -- Kohli for Delhi and KL Rahul for Karnataka due to an elbow niggle.

‘Yuvraj Singh used to go and play Ranji Trophy’

Yograj pointed out that his son Yuvraj also used to play Ranji matches when he was not included in the Indian squad. He urged Rohit and Kohli to do the same during the break period, as batting in the nets wouldn't help him that much.

“Whenever Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) all the time when he was not in the Indian squad, he used to go and play Ranji Trophy. When the team was not playing any tournament. So, I think this is one thing that they should come and play, all of them, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. There should be a fitness camp for the players. Nothing happens in the nets, everything happens in centre,” he added.